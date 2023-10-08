Nick Saban's old video of him dancing inside locker room resurfaces as Alabama seals a 26-20 win against Texas A&M[WATCH]

Alabama emerged victorious against Texas A&M with a 26-20 win at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by Nick Saban, stands at 5-1 overall with a 3-0 SEC record. Alabama would be feeling quite comfortable with this win at the midway point of the regular season.

While there would have been post-game celebrations, a blast from the past from 2021 surfaced. The old video features none other than the legendary Nick Saban letting loose in the locker room.

Nick Saban was captured with his dancing boots on. Bringing joy and laughter to the post-game festivities, the video highlighted Saban dancing alongside players.

One particular player was former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. He was front and center, dancing alongside Saban, making it a nostalgic moment to remember for fans.

Time and age may have caught up to Nick Saban but his infectious enthusiasm and happiness were evident in the video.

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured a hard-fought victory against Texas A&M with a final score of 26-20. The win takes Alabama to an impressive 5-1 overall record, maintaining an undefeated streak of 3-0 in the SEC. This places them at the top of the SEC West.

The game saw an outstanding performance from quarterback Jalen Milroe. He set a new career high by passing for 321 yards. Milroe's performance included three touchdowns too. The intensity of the match peaked when Texas A&M narrowed the lead to six points with just over two minutes remaining.

Alabama, however, stalled any hopes of a late comeback by recovering the onside kick and skillfully running down the clock. A pivotal moment came in the third quarter when Milroe faced an interception.

However, the game quickly swung back in Alabama's favor, thanks to a timely interception by true freshman Caleb Downs. This set the stage for Milroe to connect with Burton for a game-tying 15-yard touchdown.

Downs is living up to the hype as the next great Crimson Tide safety. His crucial tackles in the final defensive sequence really helped Alabama navigate through a tough spot.

The momentum for Alabama remains strong. They currently carry a four-game winning streak into their next matchup against Arkansas at home.

The Alabama Crimson Tide with veteran head coach Nick Saban at the helm, have positioned themselves as contenders in the SEC.