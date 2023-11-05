Nick Saban's press conference after LSU clash had a special shoutout to fans who fired up the atmosphere at Bryant-Denny stadium

The Nick Saban press conference always delivers some gold no matter the result. On the day when Alabama registers a big win, those times are even more special. But in those days, the legendary college football coach does not forget who backed his team to the win.

As always, a cheerful Saban appeared before the media after his team's thumping win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Amid other things, he gave a shoutout to an important member of the squad, the fans. The Crimson Tide nation would be happy to hear what Coach Saban said about them after the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Nick Saban press conference comments will make Alabama fans happy

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban shared a video on her Instagram story from the press conference. The mood was jubilant after the Alabama Crimson Tide tightened its grip on the SEC West with a win over the LSU Tigers in week 10.

The press conference had a special shoutout to all the Alabama fans who made the atmosphere in the Bryant-Denny Stadium such that the opposition team found it unsettling.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

"Oh the fans are great. I mean it was great. I mean the atmosphere was great," Saban said in the press conference. "It cost them some penalties at critical times in the game which gave us a favorable down at a distance which helped us on defense tremendously. But the atmosphere in the stadium in the last two games, I don't think you could ask for more. And certainly thank the fans for it. I asked them to do it, they responded very well."

Saban also applauded Alabama's running game in the matchup saying that it was the best execution he had seen from the team all season. He credited the success to his coaching staff and players, which resulted in a perfect result.

Alabama run LSU off the field

The difference between Alabama and LSU turned out to be the running game. The Crimson Tide used the double threat of Jalen Milroe to its full extent. The quarterback ran the ball at will and ate up 155 yards on foot and also scored four rushing touchdowns for the team. RBs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams chipped in with one rushing TD each as Alabama won 42-28.

The Tide are now 8-1 overall after 10 weeks of action and look set to book the SEC championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs. Can Saban get his hands on the national championship title for the eighth time?