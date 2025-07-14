Nick Saban's rumored return to college football: Paul Finebaum reveals ex-Alabama HC's potential plan on unretiring

Last week, there were rumors about Nick Saban potentially returning to coaching. Saban retired in January 2024 and has been serving as an analyst at ESPN ever since then.

On Monday, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on the "McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning" show and was asked if there was any truth to the rumors about Saban potentially returning to coaching.

“No,” Finebaum said when asked if he believed Saban was considering a return. “I ran into somebody the other day who spends time with Saban in Florida… He said Saban is literally having the time of his life. And why wouldn't he?”

Finebaum then explained why Saban's current lifestyle will keep him retired from coaching.

“I'm much closer to Nick Saban's age than (McElroy is), and I can assure you, when you have everything you want and you start playing golf at the best golf clubs in America and you start making friends who belong to even better golf clubs and you make a lot of money for doing very little work on TV, the interest in doing what he walked away from is not very high.” Finebaum said.

“He had a better situation at Alabama the day he left compared to anywhere he goes, let's say, next year.” Finebaum added.

Saban stunned the world in January 2024 when he announced he was stepping down as Alabama's coach. He worked as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay for the 2024 season and is expected to return for his role on the show in the 2025 season.

Nick Saban won seven national titles during his coaching career

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Getty

Nick Saban won seven national titles during his coaching career. He is widely regarded as one of the best to grace the college circuit.

Saban won his first national title at LSU in 2004. He also won six national championships during his 17 years coaching at Alabama.

Saban also briefly coached at Toledo and Michigan State at the college level, while also working as a head coach for the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Across his collegiate career, Saban compiled a 292–71–1 record. He will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later this year in December.

