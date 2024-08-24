Nick Saban’s statement on Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders has CFB fans in a fix

ESPN's College GameDay is a hit with Nick Saban on its list of hosts. The former Alabama Crimson Tide coach commented about Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, during the show's Week 0 edition.

The 72-year-old offered high praise for Coach Prime and his quarterback son ahead of Colorado’s season opener against North Dakota State.

"Prime is doing a great job at Colorado. His son is a great quarterback," Saban said. "I think they'll take the next step in terms of a team this year and start out with a win the first week."

This endorsement from one of college football’s most influential and respected figures sent fans into a frenzy on social media. One of them wrote:

"Saban knows ball 🦬🔥"

"But everyone on the internet says Saban hates Deion and thinks he’s doing a terrible job," said another.

One fan tweeted:

"They gotta be nice.. they film corny commercials together 🤷‍♂️"

"You notice how he’s been positive about every team he’s talked about. Said USC was a dark horse for the CFB playoffs this year," another fan reasoned after Nick Saban generally said nice things about every other football program.

"Nick Saban validates you. Take it to the bank," said one more fan, indicating that if Saban has said it, then it would hold meaning in the upcoming season.

“Maybe 2 conference wins instead of one?” joked another fan about Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes, led by Shedeur, are under immense pressure to deliver this season after a 4-8 record last year. While the quarterback is highly rated, he would need more support to make a winning impact on his team.

Nick Saban backs Deion Sanders' Colorado to take "next step"

Nick Saban has thrown his weight behind Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, predicting big things for the program in 2024. Appearing on College GameDay, Saban praised Coach Prime for his work in Colorado, saying:

"He's doing a great job... I think they'll take the next step as a team this year."

After a challenging 2022 season in his coaching career at Jackson State with a 1-11 record, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start in 2023 before finishing 4-8.

This year could be one of redemption for the NFL Hall of Famer. He has his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders and dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter to bank on as the Buffaloes make their debut in the Big 12 this season.

