Nick Saban would've picked Julian Sayin over a struggling Jalen Milroe as QB1 at Alabama, claims CFB analyst

Julian Sayin has been a topic of discussion ahead of the 2024 college football season. The redshirt freshman is in contention with Lincoln Kienholz to replace Will Howard for Ohio State’s starting quarterback role.

In Tuesday's installment of the “Adapt & Respond with RJ Young” podcast, RJ Young shared his take on Sayin. The analyst expressed confidence in him and noted Nick Saban would have played him at Alabama ahead of a struggling Jalen Milroe had he reclassified to 2023.

“I also think that he would have played Julian Sayin because Jalen didn't look good,” Young said (Timestamp: 6:44). “Ty Simpson gets to go in there and throw a little bit. Tyler Buchner gets to go in there and throw a little bit. But eventually, Jalen Milroe is the guy, at least in the College Football Playoff.

“And when he is on, he lights out, man. He was able to beat Georgia in 2023. He beat Georgia in 2024. He beat the number one team in the country. And he won an SEC championship. And yet and still, my man falls to the third round where he's going to go.”

Julian Sayin committed to Alabama during his junior season. So, he could have teamed up with the Crimson Tide in 2023 if he reclassified. It wasn't a good start for Jalen Milroe after struggling against Texas in Week 2, but the quarterback eventually found his footing.

RJ Young reiterates confidence in Julian Sayin heading into 2025

RJ Young has a lot of confidence in Julian Sayin heading into the 2025 season. There are concerns in some sections about his ability to lead the Ohio State offense, but many have faith in his ability.

“Julian Sayin is the dude we know can sling it,” Young said (Timestamp: 5:14). “No. 1 player at his position in the 2023 class joins up with the number one player in the 2023 class and wide receiver in Jeremiah Smith. It ought to be fun. (RJ Young meant Class of 2024)

“Coming out of Carlsbad, this is a man that wanted to play for Nick Saban at Alabama, was committed to play at Alabama, had signed at Alabama, had enrolled at Alabama, and then Nick Saban pulled the rug out from underneath everybody at Alabama and announced his retirement.”

With Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate among his receiving options, Sayin appears to be set up for success if he wins the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job next season. That's a significant responsibility as he's replacing a national title-winning quarterback.

