  "Nico is garbage" "Jerry Neuheisel hot seat?": CFB fans baffled by Indiana's unbeaten streak after dominating win over UCLA

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:15 GMT
Indiana extended its record-breaking start to the 2025 college football season with another massive win against UCLA on Saturday. The Hoosiers defeated the Bruins 56-6 in the Week 9 game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington to maintain their undefeated run.

UCLA has been a different team from the one that started the season, having won the last three games under interim coach Tim Skipper, despite a 0-4 start. However, the Bruins' weaknesses as a team were exposed by the Hoosiers on both sides of the ball on Saturday.

Curt Cignetti’s team dominated the Big Ten encounter in both phases, once again showcasing how elite they've become in the landscape. They recorded 475 total offensive yards in the game, including 262 on the ground, while allowing just 201 total yards on defense.

“Great team win,” Cignetti said during his postgame press conference. “Proud of the coaches, proud of the team. A lot of guys contributed. Did a lot of good things. Created turnovers, third downs. Stopped them on defense, converted on offense. It was on a big platform against a team that was hot.”
Indiana's huge win against a UCLA team that has been outstanding in the last three games has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. It was the fourth time this season that the Hoosiers have scored 50 or more points in a game. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Curt Cignetti credits preparation for Indiana's dominance against UCLA

Without a doubt, it was another dominant performance for Indiana on Saturday as it limited UCLA to just two field goals. Curt Cignetti was questioned about the dominance of his team on both sides of the ball on Saturday, and he credited it to their preparation.

“It’s good preparation and execution,” Cignetti said. To me, it’s all the same: it starts up front. You've got to win the line of scrimmage, put heat on the quarterback on defense. Got to protect the quarterback on offense.
“You've got to separate, throw and catch on offense, tight coverage on defense. If the quarterback doesn’t have as much time to throw it, he’s not as effective. You've got to hit him. I think Bryant Haines is difficult to prepare against. Does a lot of different stuff.”

Indiana now sets its sights on a return to the College Football Playoff this season. The Hoosiers made the expanded 12-team playoffs against the odds last season, and now seem to be establishing themselves as a modern powerhouse in the world of college football.

