"Nico Iamaleava is going Tennessee mode on these kids": CFB fans go wild at UCLA after Bruins crush Michigan State 38-13 in Week 7

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava was impressive on Saturday as the Bruins earned their second win of the season against the Michigan State Spartans. The former Tennessee signal-caller threw 180 yards and three touchdowns, as the Bruins beat Michigan State 38-13.

The quarterback’s performance is generating reactions from fans all across social media, especially on X.

The Average Vols Fan wrote:

“Nico is going Tennessee mode on these kids.”

Sean Hill also wrote:

“I think they found their man.”

General Graham commented:

“Michigan State is an absolute embarrassment of a program.”

Richard P also commented:

“I’ve seen more of Jerry than the interim head coach, who I have no idea what he looks like.”

J wrote:

“Interim coach bout to get a contract.”

Will commented:

“UCLA is gonna finish 8-4.”

Nico Iamaleava struggled as the Bruins started the season with four straight losses. The program fired head coach DeShaun Foster amidst the poor start, appointing Tim Skipper as interim coach in his place.

The Bruins have gotten a new lease of life under Skipper with two straight wins in October. A surprising win at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions was followed by a dominant win at Michigan State.

Nico Iamaleava’s part in UCLA’s resurgence

Nico Iamaleava’s transfer to UCLA in the spring was highly celebrated in the Bruins camp. A disappointing start to the season had many fans losing their faith. However, the quarterback’s role in the team’s last two games is making a believer of the Bruins nation.

Iamaleava was the single biggest threat in UCLA’s offense against the Nittany Lions, with five touchdowns to show. The former Tennessee player threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, adding 128 yards and three touchdowns from 16 runs. He earned the AP Player of the Week for the performance.

He was also a decider in the Bruins' dominance at Michigan State, finally justifying the hype that surrounded his arrival in Los Angeles. However, Iamaleava is not the only player notably playing better with Skipper at the helm.

The Bruins had dismissed Foster’s offensive coordinator, Tino Sunseri, along with him, making way for Jerry Neuheisel. With this change has also come obvious improvements in the Bruins offense.

Running back Jalen Berger is one of the notable difference makers, rushing for a touchdown while catching two against the Spartans. UCLA faces Maryland next, with the college football world waiting to see if its winning run continues.

