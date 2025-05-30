Nico Iamaleava Heisman Predictions: Exploring UCLA QB’s chances at CFB’s most prestigious individual award 

Nico Iamaleava is looking to become the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner in his sophomore year. He left the Tennessee Volunteers to join the UCLA Bruins on April 20. Fans will hope he can be a top quarterback in the league and lead the team to a national championship.

Last season, Iamaleava helped the Volunteers finish with a 10-3 record and clinched a spot in the first round of the College Football Playoff. He completed his freshman year with 213 completions for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns.

One of his best performances was in Tennessee's 36-23 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 30, 2024. The quarterback ended the matchup with 18 of 26 completed passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. On Dec. 21, 2024, he struggled in the team's 42-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round, completing 14 passes for 104 yards.

Nico Iamaleava 2025 Heisman Odds: Where does he stand now?

DraftKings has Iamaleava as a +6000 underdog to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. The player considered with the best chance to win the award is Texas' Arch Manning, listed as a +700 underdog. Manning will be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns in his sophomore year. Last season, Manning had 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns as a backup to Quinn Ewers.

Another player projected to have a higher chance of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy over Iamaleava is Garrett Nussmeier. The LSU Tigers quarterback is listed as a +900 underdog. Nussmeier was fifth in the league in passing yards last season with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns.

How does Nico Iamaleava compare to past Heisman-winning QBs/WRs?

The UCLA starter is going to need to outdo what he achieved as a freshman to be considered for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He failed to rank among the top quarterbacks in passing yards or touchdowns. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter was able to win last year's award because of his performance on offense and defense for the Colorado Buffaloes.

The last quarterback to win the award was Jayden Daniels in 2023. The former LSU star finished the season with 236 completions for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns. Iamaleava may need to play on the level of Daniels or better to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

UCLA Bruins' Heisman History: Can Nico Iamaleava join the list?

The last UCLA player to win the Heisman Trophy was former quarterback Gary Beban in 1967. Beban was able to outshine other football legends to win the award, including O.J. Simpson and Leroy Keyes. He threw for 1359 yards and eight touchdowns.

Iamaleava has a chance to become the second UCLA star to win the Heisman Trophy. However, he'll need to stand out as the best player in the league, which could be difficult with his new team.

Nico Iamaleava: Top competitors for 2025 Heisman Trophy

Iamaleava will compete for the 2025 Heisman Trophy against some of the best players in the league on both offense and defense. The UCLA leader has other quarterbacks besides Manning and Nussmeier who have better odds of winning the award. Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik is a +1100 underdog. In his junior year, Klubnik surpassed Iamaleava with 308 completions for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Along with other quarterbacks, he'll also have to compete with stars like Jeremiah Smith. The Ohio State wide receiver finished last season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has better odds of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy over Iamaleava as a +1200 underdog.

