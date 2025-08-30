  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Nico Iamaleava could never”: Tennessee fans take jab at ex-Vols QB as Joey Aguilar crushes Syracuse in Week 1

“Nico Iamaleava could never”: Tennessee fans take jab at ex-Vols QB as Joey Aguilar crushes Syracuse in Week 1

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 30, 2025 19:37 GMT
NCAA Football: Aflac Kickoff-Syracuse at Tennessee - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Aflac Kickoff-Syracuse at Tennessee - Source: Imagn

Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback Joey Aguilar was brought in to replace Nico Iamaleava, who controversially left the program and is now with the UCLA Bruins.

Ad

The Volunteers faced the Syracuse Orange in their season opener. Fans hyped up Aguilar's performance after he found Braylon Staley for a touchdown in the first half.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These fans think that Aguilar is a better quarterback than Nico Iamaleava.

"Tennessee got the better qb in the swap it seems.", said this fan.
"He’s already better than Nico.", said another fan.
"Nico could never.", said a third fan.
"Told people this man will be the best QB in the SEC.", said this fan.

Meanwhile, the following fans took note that Aguilar is a transfer from Appalachian State. While he did initially transfer to UCLA, he never suited up for the team, so his short time there could be ignored.

Ad
"Don’t give UCLA credit for this man, they chose the gold digger over this man," said this fan.
"App State* since he never played a down at UCLA," said another fan.
"He’s an app state transfer," said a third fan.

Meanwhile, some fans were not as impressed.

"good for them winning a game they were supposed to win.", said this fan.
Ad

Josh Heupel on Joey Aguilar's performance

In the first half of the Tennessee Volunteers' game against Syracuse, Joey Aguilar threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, as the Vols entered the halftime with a 17-point lead. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said the following about Aguilar:

“I thought he handled himself really well. Been a good decision maker. Made some plays down the field. We’ve got to keep coming here. There’s some things we can clean up in all phases."

This was an offseason full of unwanted drama and massive uncertainty in the quarterback position for Tennessee. However, Aguilar's performance has given Vols confidence that life without Nico Iamaleava will be fine.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications