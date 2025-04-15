“Has offers over $4M”: Nico Iamaleava’s dad reportedly makes huge claim after Tennessee QB leaves Vols over contract dispute

Nico Iamaleava's dad reportedly made a huge claim on his son's NIL contract after the star quarterback is set to enter the portal and leave the Tennessee Volunteers.

Iamaleava was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and committed to Tenneessee. He was a redshirt freshman his first season and then started last year, helping the Vols get to the playoffs.

Yet, before the spring game, Iamaleava was holding out as he was searching for more money. Now, college football insider Blue Blood Bias on X exchanged DMs with Iamaleava's dad on X, and he claimed his son had offers for over $4 million.

"The offers we have receive are better than what Nico was getting by a lot! Tulane and a lot of other schools yes. Y'all in the media need to understand this is business first! And we (were) allowed to seek opportunities elsewhere. Nico has offers over 4 million," Iamaleava's dad wrote.

After exploring other options, Tennessee opted to move on from Iamaleava, and the quarterback will be looking to get a big NIL deal in the portal.

Iamaleava went 213-for-334 for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, his play against the top SEC teams and in the playoffs was a step below.

Volunteers coach explains decision to move on from Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel says no player is above the program, which is why the team is moving on from Nico Iamaleva.

"This program has been around for a long time," Heupel said, via ESPN. "There are a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players who came before that laid the cornerstone pieces, the legacy, the tradition that is Tennessee football. It's going to be around a long time after I'm gone and after they're gone...

"Obviously, we're moving forward as a program without him. I said it to the guys today. There's no one that's bigger than the Power T. That includes me."

The Volunteers could now look to add a quarterback in the portal to compete for a starting job to replace Iamaleava.

Yet, after Iamaleava held out to try and get more money, Heupel and Tennessee made it clear they weren't going to budge and give the quarterback what he wanted.

The Vols will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Syracuse.

