Nico Iamaleava's father goes off on reporter after NIL reports emerge from Tennessee

While it is deep in the college football offseason, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has had an eventful week. On3 insider Pete Nakos posted a report on X on Thursday indicating that Iamaleava is in active contract negotiations ahead of the 2025 season and is seeking a new NIL deal with a pay bump.

"NEW: Tennessee & Nico Iamaleava are in active contract negotiations ahead of the 2025 season, Pete Nakos reports. It is unclear if the negotiations will impact whether he enters the spring transfer portal," On3 posted.

Nakos also mentioned in his report that there is a possibility that Iamaleava could enter the spring transfer window. This report did not go over well with the Iamaleava family. Specifically, Iamaleava's father was upset and slammed the report on X on Thursday night.

"More games being played off the field than on the field. Bi7ch Nakos from On3 Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about," Nico said." He said his "close source" that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"

The transfer portal window opens on April 16th and will stay open until the 25th.

CBS sports insider Chris Hummer reports that there have been no contract negotiations with Nico Iamaleava

While Pete Nakos reported that Nico Iamaleava is going through contract negotiations with the Tennessee Volunteers, it was refuted by his father. Other members of the media also reported that negotiations are not ongoing. CBS Sports insider Chris Hummer confirmed this on Friday night.

According to multiple sources close to Iamaleava's camp, the family is happy with Tennessee. Hummer got a quote from a close friend of the Iamaleavas, Cordell Landers.

"The family are happy (with Tennessee)," Landers said. "There are no (contract negotiations), they're happy with the contract they have."

If Nico Iamaleava were to enter the transfer portal, it would be a disaster for the Volunteers. Iamaleava was the centerpiece of the team's 2023 recruiting class and is expected to be one of the top QBs in college football next season.

Without him, the Volunteers would likely turn to freshman Jake Merklinger.

Iamaleava was a starter for the first time last season, completing 213 of 334 passing attempts for 2,616 yards and 19 TDs.

