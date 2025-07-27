Nico Iamaleava teases his girlfriend in romantic pic ahead of UCLA's 2025 season [PHOTOS]

Nico Iamaleava has had an interesting offseason so far. The quarterback transferred from Tennessee to UCLA and is now gearing up for his first season with the Bruins.
On Saturday, Iamaleava shared a sneak peek of himself in UCLA colors via a post on Instagram. In one slide, the quarterback also teased fans with a picture of what appeared to be his romantic interest.
Iamaleava posted a picture of himself in the passenger seat of a car with a woman holding his hand. He appeared to tease fans with his post, hinting that he has a girlfriend, without showing her face.
Iamaleava has an important 2025 season ahead of him with UCLA. He will be the starting quarterback for the Bruins, who finished with a 5-7 record last season.
Many believe that UCLA could challenge for one of the 12 College Football Playoff spots with Iamaleava leading the team's offense.
Nico Iamaleava shuts down rumors of financial factors leading to transfer from Tennessee to UCLA
Nico Iamaleava addressed the rumors that suggested that he transferred from Tennessee to UCLA due to NIL issues on Thursday.
“My time to leave Tennessee was around the time that the reports (about NIL negotiations) came out,” Iamaleava said at the Big 10 media day. “Just false reports that made me not feel comfortable in the position I was in. But in the back of my head, I always wanted to come back home.
“I hope every Tennessee fan understands that. It was really one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever had to make. But I had to do what was best for me and my family. Ultimately, I wanted to come back home and be close to my family.”
Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in 2023. He got the starting quarterback role at the program ahead of the 2024 season.
He led the Vols to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season, where they lost to Ohio State in the first round. He recorded 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and three rushing TDs.
Nico Iamaleava had a strong sting with Tennessee. However, it remains to be seen if he can improve on his numbers from last season when he suits up for UCLA in 2025.
