  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Nico Iamaleava teases his girlfriend in romantic pic ahead of UCLA's 2025 season [PHOTOS]

Nico Iamaleava teases his girlfriend in romantic pic ahead of UCLA's 2025 season [PHOTOS]

By Arnold
Published Jul 27, 2025 20:48 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
Nico Iamaleava teases his girlfriend in romantic pic ahead of UCLA's 2025 season - Source: Imagn

Nico Iamaleava has had an interesting offseason so far. The quarterback transferred from Tennessee to UCLA and is now gearing up for his first season with the Bruins.

Ad

On Saturday, Iamaleava shared a sneak peek of himself in UCLA colors via a post on Instagram. In one slide, the quarterback also teased fans with a picture of what appeared to be his romantic interest.

Iamaleava posted a picture of himself in the passenger seat of a car with a woman holding his hand. He appeared to tease fans with his post, hinting that he has a girlfriend, without showing her face.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Image via nico_iamaleava8 Instagram
Image via nico_iamaleava8 Instagram

Iamaleava has an important 2025 season ahead of him with UCLA. He will be the starting quarterback for the Bruins, who finished with a 5-7 record last season.

Ad

Many believe that UCLA could challenge for one of the 12 College Football Playoff spots with Iamaleava leading the team's offense.

Nico Iamaleava shuts down rumors of financial factors leading to transfer from Tennessee to UCLA

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava - Source: Imagn
Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava - Source: Imagn

Nico Iamaleava addressed the rumors that suggested that he transferred from Tennessee to UCLA due to NIL issues on Thursday.

Ad
“My time to leave Tennessee was around the time that the reports (about NIL negotiations) came out,” Iamaleava said at the Big 10 media day. “Just false reports that made me not feel comfortable in the position I was in. But in the back of my head, I always wanted to come back home.
“I hope every Tennessee fan understands that. It was really one of the hardest decisions that I’ve ever had to make. But I had to do what was best for me and my family. Ultimately, I wanted to come back home and be close to my family.”
Ad

Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in 2023. He got the starting quarterback role at the program ahead of the 2024 season.

He led the Vols to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season, where they lost to Ohio State in the first round. He recorded 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and three rushing TDs.

Nico Iamaleava had a strong sting with Tennessee. However, it remains to be seen if he can improve on his numbers from last season when he suits up for UCLA in 2025.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications