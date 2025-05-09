"Nico is a mess stay away": CFB fans disapprove insider's 2026 QB class rankings

As the start of the 2026 college football season gets closer, 2026 draft class rankings for every position will start to come out. The release of FOX Sports analyst Bucky Brooks’ early 2026 NFL draft quarterback rankings on Thursday stirred up a wave of criticism across the college football world.

The top of Brooks’ list features a few familiar names: Arch Manning, Drew Allar, LaNorris Sellers and Garrett Nussmeier.

Bucky Brooks’ 2026 QB draft class rankings:

Arch Manning – Texas Drew Allar – Penn State LaNorris Sellers – South Carolina Garrett Nussmeier – LSU Nico Iamaleava – UCLA Cade Klubnik – Clemson Carson Beck – Miami Rocco Becht – Iowa State

The inclusion and exclusion of certain players like Nico Iamaleava and others ignited a debate in social circles.

One fan was surprised to see UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava slotted at No. 5.

"Nico is a mess stay away," the fan wrote.

Another fan targeted Drew Allar's inclusion.

"People too high on Allar, he’ll fall," another fan wrote.

Arch Manning topping the list also didn’t sit well with a chunk of the fanbase. Despite his pedigree, many questioned whether he’s earned the No. 1 spot.

"If his name wasn't Manning he wouldn't even be on this list based on what he's done on the field," wrote one fan.

While another fan asked:

“If his name was Arch Johnson where would he be ranked?”

Several others noted that Arch, while he would be eligible to declare for the 2026 draft since he'd be three years removed from high school, is unlikely to come out.

“Arch isn’t coming out until 2027. Sellers isn't coming out until 2027. Nico isn't coming out until 2027. Altmeyer clears Beck & Becht,” one fan pointed out.

"It's unlikely Arch Manning will declare for the Draft with just one year as a full-time starter under his belt. If he's anything like his uncles, he'll be staying at least four years.," another user chimed in.

However, Cade Klubnik, currently ranked sixth, received a surprising amount of support.

“Cade will emerge as the best of those,” one fan boldly predicted.

Nico Iamaleava and Arch Manning among CFB quarterbacks most discussed in the lead up to the season

Two QBs who were thoroughly discussed ahead of the 2025 season are Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava.

Arch, because of his namesake "Manning," is getting the most hype with many fans and pundits already recognizing him as a Heisman talent despite any sort of full-time experience. He sat behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons before getting the nod to become the starting quarterback of Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

Meanwhile, Iamaleava was the center of attention of college football circles for the wrong reasons. After a stellar 2024 campaign, the quarterback had a high upside staying with the Tennessee Volunteers. However, he reportedly wanted a better NIL deal and the negotiations didn't go well with the program, leading to his exit and subsequent transfer to the UCLA Bruins.

