Nightcap’s official X account reshares Shannon Sharpe getting advice from hilarious Deion Sanders impressionist

In a video posted by Nightcap's X account on Monday, Deion Sanders is seen mocking the show hosts. Well, not quite. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco seem to have no problem laughing at themselves.

The voice may be of Sanders but actually, it's not Coach Prime itself rather it's his impressionist mocking both men for acting out of character for their age.

The unnamed comedian opened the video by saying:

"All right, I came up with the name of this segment. It's called 'You too old for this bulljump' "

The video continued with the man repeating the phrase several times, calling out both Sharpe and Ochocinco for improper behavior for their age. In the end, he even threw some shade at Michael Irvin by showing a photo of the former wide receiver dressed like Marvel's Black Panther.

Deion Sanders hasn't made any recruiting trips this year

For the second season, Deion Sanders has made no recruiting trips. On Tuesday, USA Today revealed that after contacting the University of Colorado confirmed that:

“Head coach Deion Sanders did not make any in-home or off-campus recruiting visits.”

With this, it's been two recruiting seasons in which Deion Sanders has skipped making any off-campus visits to his recruiting targets. This is not surprising, considering that just last month in an interview on ABC with Tamron Hall the coach explained his reasoning for this.

“That’s how I recruit, I don’t go to nobody’s school or nobody’s house," Sanders said. "I’m not doing that. I’m too old to be going to somebody’s school, somebody’s house. All the kids that I’m recruiting, as a matter of fact, they in the (transfer) portal. They’re grown men with kids. They don’t need me to come around their crib and try to convince them to come play for me, nah.”

There's also something to be said about the star persona Sanders, which could be enough to attract top talent without him having to take recruiting trips like every other coach. However, only time will tell if this is the correct approach.

