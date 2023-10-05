"NIL at its finest" - CFB fans react to Utah scholarship players getting free trucks lease ahead of Cal matchup

The Utah Utes football program had a big surprise planned for all of their scholarship players. With a strong start to the 2023 college football season, it was time for a reward. This surprise came just ahead of the crucial matchup against the University of California.

The Utes take on the Golden Bears in a week 6 encounter this weekend and they could drive their very own trucks to and from the game. Yes, every scholarship holder in the program has their own free truck lease in an NIL deal.

The moment went viral and the CFB fans had their say in the matter. But what is it all about?

Utah Utes players getting free truck leases get reactions from CFB world

The Utah Utes players just got their own Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn Trucks. The program shared the moment with the fans on social media and the player's excitement was palpable.

The video understandably went viral on social media and attracted reactions from all over the college football world. A fan thought the moment was NIL at its finest.

Another fan loved the fact that the first thing some players said was they could give others a ride.

This fan hopes that the new trucks help the players reach their potential.

For this fan, NIL is a good thing.

Another fan depicted the plight of the walk-on players on the program.

This fan would want to go to Utah if they were a recruit.

Another fan seems to have seen the future.

This fan feels it is a smart move to choose these trucks.

The trucks have been given to all the scholarship players in a NIL deal by the Utah Crimson Collective on a six-month renewable lease. They could keep the trucks with them as long as they remain on a scholarship in the Utes program and have a good driving record. It could be just the motivator they need to face the California Golden Bears in week 6.

The Utes go for a Golden Bears teat

Utah has been in good form so far this season. In the five games they have played, the Utes came on top on four occasions. Their only loss came against Oregon State in week 5. Now, they will be facing the California Golden Bears in their next matchup in a bid to return to the winning ways.

California has struggled a bit this season, losing twice already coming into week 6. So the Utes can really fancy their chances here. Will Utah manage to get their season back on track and justify getting shiny new cars for themselves?