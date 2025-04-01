“No apologies ”: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders hypes up Shedeur & Shilo ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Pilar Sanders, Coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife, posted on Instagram Tuesday to hype up her sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. It's a big month for the Sanders family, as two of their own are expected to journey into the NFL this month.

Both Shedeur and Shilo, who played for their father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion, also known as Coach Prime, at Colorado, have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Their mother, Pilar, posted the following on her Instagram, hyping up her boys ahead of the draft.

Firstly, Shedeur is one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class, following a senior campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, the Colorado QB is regarded as one of the top available prospects at signal-caller in the entire draft. Meanwhile, Shilo is not highly ranked as a safety, the position he played in college.

Shilo finished his senior year with 45 tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended. Some believe that Shilo could be a late-round selection for some teams, perhaps even the team that drafts his brother to keep the family together. However, others believe Shilo is more likely to sign as an undrafted free agent.

NFL missed an opportunity to bring the entire Sanders family to the league

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

After the conclusion of last year's NFL season, many head coaching vacancies needed to be filled across the league. Some speculated that Coach Deion Sanders could be a candidate to fill any of those vacancies, with the Dallas Cowboys job gaining the most traction due to Sanders' history as a former player for the team.

Ultimately, all of those jobs were filled, notably with Dallas opting to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. Initial speculation suggested that Coach Prime would take an NFL head coaching job and draft his sons to join him. However, instead, he signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension to remain head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Now, he'll remain coaching at the collegiate level, as he watches his sons take the next steps in their football journeys without him. The 2025 NFL draft will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.

