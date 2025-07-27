“No average 17-year-old”: Bryce Underwood's teammates in awe of Sherrone Moore's potential QB1 for 2025

From the Michigan coaching staff to the fanbase, many are eager to see Bryce Underwood help the Wolverines rebound after an 8-5 season. Sherrone Moore hasn’t officially named the former five-star recruit as the starting quarterback, but key players like defensive end Derrick Moore have strong faith in Underwood’s abilities.Underwood has shown his dedication in Ann Arbor by building chemistry with teammates through extra throwing sessions, pushing himself relentlessly in the weight room and being open to constructive feedback. According to Moore, these qualities reveal a maturity beyond his years.&quot;He’s not no average 17-year-old,&quot; Moore said, via Fox Sports on Friday. &quot;With a lot of money that’s coming in, he’s pretty humble.&quot;Speaking at Big Ten Media Days, Sherrone praised Underwood’s character and discipline, saying he “does everything the right way.”And if Underwood makes a mistake? Derrick revealed he takes accountability:&quot;If he does anything wrong, he takes full accountability for it. You don’t really hear too much trouble out of him, you know? He does everything like a pro.&quot;Also speaking about Underwood at Big Ten Media Days was fullback/tight end Max Brederson:&quot;There's some wow moments, like, a throw he'll make that's very impressive. And then at the same time, you look at him and be like, 'This guy put on a couple pounds and might go play edge.' There's some wow moments like that.&quot;He definitely does all the right stuff. Wise beyond his years in terms of practice habits.&quot;Underwood was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class and finished his high school career with a 50-4 record as a QB1, including two Division 1 state championships.CFB analysts highlights Bryce Underwood's potential scenario as a starterBryce Underwood is competing for the quarterback spot alongside players like Jake Garcia, Mikey Keene and Davis Warren. Among them, Keene initially emerged as the frontrunner for the QB1 position.Keene's main advantage over Underwood is his experience, having completed 70.5% of his passes for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the 2024 season. However, an injury kept him out of much of spring practice, giving Underwood a chance to shine.On ESPN's &quot;College GameDay Podcast,&quot; Rece Davis highlighted the high expectations facing Underwood:“A lot thrown at him early in the spring and maybe didn’t run away with everything. Might it take Bryce Underwood a little bit of time to establish himself as the starter?”Pete Thamel responded to the discussion:“All signs point to Bryce Underwood eventually. The history of winning the way Michigan wants to win with a true freshman quarterback — there’s limited there. Bryce Underwood is a rare talent and he could be ready for the moment.”Michigan will start the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against New Mexico.