"No bulls***t": Matthew McConaughey calls out Texas naysayers with a savage message before Arch Manning vs Julian Sayin bout

The Texas Longhorns will open their 2025 season with a blockbuster game on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Columbus. After a huge heartbreak in the playoff last season, Steve Sarkisian and Co. will be looking to win the national championship and take down strong teams on the way. It starts with Ohio State, who wasthe primary reason for the Longhorns’ exit last season. Diehard Texas fan and Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey recently dropped a hype video supporting Arch Manning and his team. In the clip he can be seen taking a shot at naysayers and critics for incessant hate towards Texas. The veteran actor claimed Texas’ 2025 team is built different.He captioned the post “Texas Longhorns….No bulls**t” and sent a blunt message to haters.“This team has real confident and quiet belief in themselves. I believe they're on a mission. Regardless of the number one ranking, regardless of all the hype, all the hype in the number one ranking is neither validation nor a curse to this team. They're above and beyond that,” McConaughey said on Friday via Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe claimed that the team is not bothered about the criticism. Since they are a young team, they are highly energetic and filled with raw talent.“They gotta have their own reason and mission that they're on, regardless of what anyone else thinks, whether they're someone jump on the bandwagon or whether they're over here catcalling from the stands, being a naysayer this team doesn't give a damn about that bullsh**t. Got a mission they're on,” he added.This offseason, Texas lost almost 14+ players to the NFL draft and a handful to the transfer portal. Coach Steve Sarkisian had to undergo a major rival to the playing roster and young talents were added at crucial spots, including QB Arch Manning, who will start for the team in 2025.Steve Sarkisian vows to embrace Ohio State passion at ColumbusIt is going to be a huge challenge for Manning and Co. when they enter the field surrounded by 100,000 fans chanting unanimously in favor of the Buckeyes nation. The passion of Ohio State fans is unreal and often controversial when the game goes sideways. While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, Sarkisian mentioned that he would enjoy every bit of it and the pressure would be real.“I think at the end of the day, this is going to serve as a great barometer for us of where we’re at, the things we’re good at, the things we need to improve upon.”This year, Texas will be looking to record a perfect season and try to find a spot in the top 5 by the end of the season. It is a crucial year for both QBs Arch Manning and Julian Sayin to prove their skill sets and eventually build their NFL draft portfolios.