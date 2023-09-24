"No excuses, no nothing" - Deion Sanders has a blunt reaction after Oregon hands Colorado its first loss of the season

Deion Sanders winning streak with the Colorado Buffaloes has finally come to an end. After being undefeated in the first three games of the 2023 season, Coach Prime suffered his first setback in Colorado, as his team was dismantled 42-6 by the Oregon Ducks in a one-sided week 4 game.

There was a lot of hope among Colorado fans after Deion Sanders completely revamped the team and defeated TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State initially. Oregon is one of the strongest teams in college football. They proved themselves by bringing an end to the dream run of the Buffs, who now have to recuperate from their first loss of the season.

In the postgame press conference, Deion Sanders did not beat around the bush as to why his team lost the game. He was straightforward and clear in his words. The Oregon Ducks were the better team on the gridiron. Their flawless execution of their playbook led them to completely dominate Colorado.

This even earned the praise of Deion Sanders, who also stated that he and his coaching staff fell behind in getting the team ready for this fiercely competitive matchup.

"It was a good old-fashioned b*tt kicking. No excuses, no nothing. Their coaches did a heck of a job in preparing their team. Obviously, we didn't. That was good. I mean that was a really good old fashioned b*tt kicking", Sanders said.

He further went on to talk about how his team lacked both on the offensive and defensive lines while praising Oregon quarterback Bo Nix for his incredible performance.

Deion Sanders records his first loss of the 2023 season

Coach Prime and his team looked like in troubled waters right from the kickoff against Oregon. Bo Nix was in complete control of the game, while Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled immensely to put his team on the board. The Buffs were without two-way player Travis Hunter, who is out recovering from an injury sustained while playing the Colorado State Rams.

The Ducks were up 35-0 at the halftime mark. It looked like an impossible task for Colorado, who were being outplayed in almost every aspect of the game. Shedeur did manage to make a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that was the only time he found space, as he was sacked seven times the whole game.

Now, Coach Prime and his team will have to recuperate and put this game behind them. Their next showdown is another tough competition, as they face USC and Heisman favorite quarterback Caleb Williams.