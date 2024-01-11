"No f**king way": CFB world in shock as Nick Saban reportedly retires after 17 seasons at Alabama

Nick Saban is reportedly set to retire after a legendary coaching career at the collegiate level. Chris Low of ESPN shared the news on Wednesday, tweeting:

"Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama."

Fans expressed their shock at Saban's retirement after 28 seasons. @Coach_Them_Up responded by simply writing:

"No f**king way"

@SchefflerLegion expected the legendary coach to go out on top:

"Saban not going out with a Natty was not on my 2024 bingo sheet"

@GambleonlineMI claimed that Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh ended Saban's career:

"JIM HARBAUGH ENDED NICK SABAN"

@Anthony_Russo97 questioned if Low's tweet was serious:

"You are not serious??"

@DraftKings took the time to show just how legendary Saban's career was:

"Nick Saban ending a legendary college head coaching career… • 4 different schools • 297-71-1 record • 7 national championships • 12 conference titles • So many awards it’s almost impossible to list them all 🐐 (just a few) Nick Saban’s awards… • 2x AP College Football Coach of the Year • 5x SEC Coach of the Year • 2x Walter Camp Coach of the Year • 3x Bobby Bowden National Coach of the Year • 2x Paul “Bear” Bryant Award • 2x FWAA/Eddie Robinson Award • George Munger Award"

@PatsBuzz pointed out that the NFL and college football landscapes have both seen major changes recently:

"No Tom Brady in the NFL. No Nick Saban in College Football. Crazy how much has changed from when I was growing up lol. These are the people you thought of when talking about the NFL and College football."

@Nati_Sports labeled the news as "wild":

"Absolute legend. This is wild news."

Despite being a fan of a rival program, @TacoSupremes paid respect to Saban:

"He’s a rival.but greatest of all time. There is no debate."

Nick Saban previously shut down retirement rumors

Rumors began to rise that 2023 could be Nick Saban's final year following the Alabama Crimson Tide's 34-24 Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The legendary coach, however, denied that retirement was on his mind during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show":

"It's kind of laughable. I guess I would ask you when's the first time you heard I was gonna retire? That started about five years ago. I think it creates some advantages for people, whether it's in recruiting or whatever it might be.

"I love what I'm doing. I'm focused on the challenge. I've always said I don't want to ride the program down. I don't want to do this if I can't do it anymore. I feel great right now. I love it. We've got lots of challenges this season. I'm looking forward to it. We're all in."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on retirement below (starting at the 1:34 mark):

Despite this, it appears that Saban has decided now is the time for his legendary coaching career to come to an end. The long-time Alabama Crimson Tide coach has won an NCAA record seven national titles.