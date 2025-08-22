"No kid is worth that much money," "Overpaying today, gone tomorrow": CFB fans explode as Duke QB Darian Mensah lands jaw-dropping $4M deal for 2025

Duke signed quarterback Darian Mensah in December after he transferred from Tulane. The Blue Devils are paying him $8 million over two years, with $4 million coming in 2025. According to Pete Nakos of On3 on Thursday, this deal makes Mensah one of the highest-paid players in college football. And with incentives, the contract could grow to as much as $10 million.

On3 @On3sports Duke QB Darian Mensah is set to be paid $4M for the 2025 College Football season, @PeteNakos_ reports😈 ​ • Carson Beck $3M-3.2M • Bryce Underwood $3M • Drew Allar $3M • John Mateer $2.5M-$3M • Avery Johnson $2M ​ More: https://on3.com/news/tracking-college-footballs-highest-paid-quarterbacks/

Fans reacted to the news on X with befuddlement.

“No kid is worth that much money, college football is becoming a joke,” a fan said.

“Smh .....overpaying here today, gone tomorrow guys, is WILD!” one fan wrote.

“Why are some of these teams overpaying like crazy?” a fan asked.

Similar comments continued.

“what the f**k lol? he’s good but god damn,” one fan commented.

“Way too much,” a fan said.

“His agent is the GOAT,” a fan wrote.

Mensah and the Blue Devils will open their season at home against Elon on Thursday.

Darian Mensah has been consistent in his play since high school

Heading into 2025, Darian Mensah was rated the No. 3-ranked transfer by ESPN. The Athletic listed him among the top 20 quarterbacks.

During his two seasons at Tulane, Mensah started 13 games and completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 132 rushing yards and one score, totaling 2,855 yards of offense. He led the American Athletic Conference in completion percentage and yards per attempt (9.49), and ranked third nationally in passing efficiency.

Mensah was part of a Tulane offense that ranked top 10 nationally in several categories in 2024, including third-down conversions (.525), yards per completion (14.32), passing efficiency (166.86) and points per game (37.15). He became one of just 10 quarterbacks in Tulane history to throw for 20 or more TDs in a season.

He threw for 200+ yards in seven games. He also had eight games with multiple touchdown passes and a 68-yard career-long completion.

Darian Mensah is from California and played high school football at Saint Joseph High, where he earned 2022 Mountain League Player of the Year honors after passing for 2,256 yards and 25 touchdowns, with eight more rushing scores.

