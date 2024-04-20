"No lost love here": Colorado transfer Cormani McClain's mother bids farewell to HC Deion Sanders and Buffs football

Cormani McClain’s mother took to X to share a farewell message to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes nation. Kaishay McClain said that she would assist her cornerback son in contacting the coaches directly to find a new destination. She also had good words to say about Coach Prime and others associated with the Buffs.

McClain spent a season with the Buffs under Coach Prime but couldn't make an impact on the team. He spent most of the season on the bench as the head coach wanted him to fix some things. But the cornerback decided to leave the program ahead of the 2024 Spring game and entered the transfer portal.

Here is what Cormani McClain’s mother, Kaishay McClain, had to say about the cornerback’s entry into the transfer portal and Deion Sanders.

“Cormani has no one working under him or for him, he & I will be contacting the coaches directly!!! Thankful for all opportunities 🌹And to @DeionSanders & the buff nation 🦬 you guys are still appreciated no matter what! No lost love here! God bless,” she wrote in a post on X.

Deion Sanders was quick to respond and set things straight in the matter. He hoped that all things would work out well for everyone.

“Much Love Mama and I pray that all things work together for the good,” he wrote in response.

Back in September, Sanders had questioned McClain's intent in football and benched him. He wanted the cornerback to study, prepare and be on time for the meetings. So the star prospect didn't get much game time. It remains to be seen if he can get the new home that she wants.

Cormani McClain pointed at Deion Sanders for transfer portal decision

When Cormani McClain announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, he was asked how committed he was to transfer out of Boulder. In an X Spaces conversation on the social media platform, he said that he is fully committed to make that happen.

“[On a scale of 1-10] It was an 11. It ain't on my end, it's on their end,” he said on the issue.

So the meaning is clear. He did blame Deion Sanders and his staff as factors that influenced his decision to transfer out of the Buffs nation. His mother however has taken a different approach.

Many players have decided to part ways with Coach Prime and Co. Now the head coach will need some reinforcements to keep competing at the highest level.

