"No one will be able to stop us" - Mike Elko fires bold warning to SEC and CFB teams on Marcel Reed-led Aggies ahead of 2025 season

Mike Elko was brought in to lead the Texas A&M Aggies last season and did an admirable job. After achieving a 7-6 record in their last year with coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies improved to 8-5 in 2024. They also remained competitive in the SEC until late in the season and, at times, looked poised to make the college football playoff.

Heading into his second season as coach, Mike Elko will look to establish the Aggies as a true contender in the SEC. On Wednesday, he made an appearance at Houston Coach's Night. There he spoke about his goals for the team this season.

"I think this is really important," Elko said. "Our goal is to build the best program we are capable of being. When we do that, it won't matter who we play or who is in the SEC. No one will be able to stop us."

Elko was also asked what he thinks will take the Texas A&M football program to the next level.

"It's NFL talent," Elko said. "The amount of talent you have will be measured by the number of draft picks you have. The last seven to eight years, it's not comparative. For us to get where we want to go, that has to happen.

Mike Elko reflects on his first season with the Texas A&M Aggies

While Mike Elko spoke with excitement about the future of the Texas A&M Aggies, he also spent some time on Wednesday reflecting on his first season.

"When I look back on everything that has been done in our first year at Texas A&M, it was a foundational year," Elko said. "That's how I would describe it. We felt the first thing we had to do as a staff was establish a culture. We wanted to build a program that resembles this great university."

After a loss in the season opener to Notre Dame, Elko helped put the Aggies in a great spot, winning the next seven games, including victories over LSU and Missouri. They looked poised to compete for the SEC Championship. However, they faltered at the end of the season, losing three of their last four regular-season games.

A big goal for Elko and his squad this season will be to maintain a high quality of play throughout the year. If they can avoid a late-season collapse, they should be competitive in the SEC again. Their season starts on August 30 against UTSA.

