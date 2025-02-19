"No more problems": Urban Meyer praises Ohio State HC Ryan Day after the thrilling national championship win

Ryan Day was on Monday's episode of Urban Meyer's podcast "Triple Option." During the conversation, he praised his fellow Buckeye coach for winning the big one. Meyer was the last coach to bring a national title to Columbus before Day's achievement in the 2024 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Urban Meyer also warned Ryan Day that tough tasks still lay ahead. At one point the veteran coach jokingly told Day:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You have about a month to sink it in bro... The cool thing is that once you win a national championship all problems go away. There will be none, none. Mark (Ingram) you won one, I won a couple, and Ryan it's over you don't have to, no more problems"

Ad

To this, the current Ohio State coach replied:

"It literally lasted until the confetti hit the ground, and then it's on to the next one"

Problems didn't take long to reappear on Ohio State's horizon. Ryan Day lost both his offensive and defensive coordinators within days of the national championship game.

Ryan Day isn't rattled by Chip Kelly's departure, it was always part of the plan

Some were taken by surprise in early February, when Chip Kelly left the Buckeyes for the NFL. According to a statement on February 3rd's edition of the Joel Klatt show, Day knew all along that after they won a national title Kelly would most likely leave the program:

Ad

"It was great, we talked about it, the fact that we had a really good group here. The dream would be to win a national championship and then he decides whether he wants to stay or have an opportunity to go to the NFL. And it's exactly what happened."

Kelly has been named as the new offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, under Pete Carroll, another veteran college football coach. Kelly came to Columbus after stepping down as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins in early 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback