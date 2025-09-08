"No reason for optimism": Paul Finebaum torches Billy Napier’s game management after Week 2 loss, fueling hot seat talk

College football expert Paul Finebaum has passed a gloomy verdict on Billy Napier’s time as Florida head coach. Napier led the Gators to a shocking 18-16 defeat to Southern Florida on Friday.

Finebaum ripped into the fourth-year Florida coach on Monday while appearing on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show. The veteran journalist delivered a scorching view of Napier’s prospects as Florida coach. He said:

“He completely blew it. This is the same problem as we’ve been seeing from Napier in terms of game management from the beginning. At this point, there’s no reason for optimism. I’m sorry, we went through that last year. It was a roller coaster. Terrible at the beginning, great at the end. You can’t just keep playing with fans’ emotions.”

Billy Napier led the Gators to an 8-5 finish last season, with a 4-4 record in the SEC. Defeats to Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas characterized the team’s campaign in 2024. Losing to a team like South Florida this early into the season portends a campaign worse than the last.

The Gators will open their SEC play next Saturday with a trip to LSU. This will be followed by games against Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M, all expected to be tough opponents. Finebaum raises concerns about his chances of winning any of the games. He said:

“The problem for Napier is mathematical. He only had so much room for error anyway, with the toughest schedule in the SEC. And now he’s completely thrown a game away. When you look at these next four or five games, even if you win one of those… You are back to square one. The odds of Billy Napier winning all four of these games is pretty close to zero.”

Analyst suggests Billy Napier replacement amidst hot-seat speculations

The Sporting News’ Bill Bender has suggested the Gators may be looking to replace Billy Napier with Oregon’s Dan Lanning. He believes the Ducks’ coach’s arrival could be a Steve Spurrier second coming. He wrote:

“Lanning, 39, might look like the second coming of Steve Spurrier to Florida fans. He’s 37-6 since taking over at Oregon - one of four schools with a winning percentage above 85% along with Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan.”

Lanning is one of college football’s top coaches, with a buyout of $20 million if he decides to leave Eugene to coach elsewhere.

