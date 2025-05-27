"No more sandals for you": Shannon Sharpe teases Coach Prime with wild "toe" joke in resurfaced clip by Night Cap

A hilarious unseen clip from Night Cap featuring Shannon Sharpe and Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is doing the rounds online — and it’s all about toes. In the clip, Sanders can be seen having a massage on his left leg when Sharpe jokes about his third toe.
Sharpe started the joke by asking Coach Prime:
“What about that third toe? Did you think about straightening it out while you were there?”
For those unaware, two toes on Sanders' left foot were amputated in 2021 due to complications stemming from blood clots and surgery.
Sharpe took the joke further, saying:
"You probably wear a size 11, but you're really an 8 with that—if that toe were straight. If that happens, I’d decide to have at least two [sizes smaller] with that toe straight."
Sanders clarified about the size, saying:
"Really? No, honestly, I’m a 12 on this side and an 11 on this side."
However, Sharper had no chill as he erupted in laughter while adding:
"So no more sandals for you. No flip-flops for you, huh? Oh my god, you know what? I’m tired. You know what? Maybe they do a special—with a straight face. With a straight face!"
Coach Prime took it all in stride, reminding everyone that real friends go "10 toes down.
"That’s one thing about my homeboy,” Deion said. "He's gonna be toes down for you."
Coach Prime's troubles with toe which led to amputation
In 2021, when he was the head coach at Jackson State University, Deion Sanders underwent foot surgery to address a dislocated toe and a hammertoe. However, after the surgery, he developed severe blood clots in his femoral artery, a critical vessel supplying blood to the lower limbs.
This condition is called compartment syndrome, in which blood flow is restricted, damaging the tissue. To avoid that, Sanders had to have his left big toe and the toe next to it amputated.
Problems resurfaced in June 2023, when he disclosed persistent pain and numbness in his left foot, raising concerns about whether he needed a full amputation. In August 2024, Sanders underwent a complex nine-hour vascular and foot surgery at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Coach Prime was back running on his own by January 2025.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change