Following freshman Tony Mitchell's suspension, Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban didn't mince his words when talking about it in a press conference.
Mitchell was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit while driving 141 mph as he attempted to flee from police. Police retrieved 226 grams of marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash.
Police attempted to stop him after he was going 78 in a 55 mph zone. He then proceeded to go on a chase, clocking in at a top speed of 141 mph.
Following the arrest, Saban released the following statement:
"Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is.
"Guys, everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions, there's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You gotta be responsible for who you're with who you're around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations you put yourself in.
"It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations."
Some suggested that Saban was throwing shots at Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats. After star basketball player Darius Miles was involved in a shooting, teammate Brandon Miller's name appeared in connection to it. Miller allegedly transported the gun to Miles.
When Oats heard about Miller's involvement, he said it was a case of a player being in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Some fans agreed with Saban's statement, applauding him for his leadership and discipline.
Here's how some fans reacted to Saban's statement:
Who is Alabama freshman Tony Mitchell?
On December 21, 2022, Tony Mitchell signed his letter of intent to the University of Alabama. On January 10, 2023, he officially enrolled at Alabama.
He's listed as 6'1" and 205 lbs. He was ranked the 34th-best prospect in the 2023 class and was ranked as the third-best safety in the nation. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M.
As of right now, Mitchell won't be allowed to participate in any team activities and could miss the entire season. Saban said the team will gather more information, but Mitchell will be suspended from all team activities.