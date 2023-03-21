Following freshman Tony Mitchell's suspension, Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban didn't mince his words when talking about it in a press conference.

Mitchell was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell and for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit while driving 141 mph as he attempted to flee from police. Police retrieved 226 grams of marijuana and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police attempted to stop him after he was going 78 in a 55 mph zone. He then proceeded to go on a chase, clocking in at a top speed of 141 mph.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the arrest, Saban released the following statement:

"Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is.

"Guys, everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions, there's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You gotta be responsible for who you're with who you're around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations you put yourself in.

"It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations."

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. https://t.co/1tJ7h8fYbl

Some suggested that Saban was throwing shots at Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats. After star basketball player Darius Miles was involved in a shooting, teammate Brandon Miller's name appeared in connection to it. Miller allegedly transported the gun to Miles.

When Oats heard about Miller's involvement, he said it was a case of a player being in the wrong spot at the wrong time.

Nick Kelly @_NickKelly Here’s Alabama coach Nate Oats’ complete answer when asked about Brandon Miller being at the scene of the fatal shooting on the Strip in January that resulted in the arrest of Darius Miles and Michael Davis Here’s Alabama coach Nate Oats’ complete answer when asked about Brandon Miller being at the scene of the fatal shooting on the Strip in January that resulted in the arrest of Darius Miles and Michael Davis https://t.co/jF3QEPFrBZ

Some fans agreed with Saban's statement, applauding him for his leadership and discipline.

Here's how some fans reacted to Saban's statement:

Dr Currie Myers @drcurriemyers Clay Travis @ClayTravis Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. https://t.co/1tJ7h8fYbl Summed up perfectly by Coach Saban. We are ultimately responsible for our own actions and the consequences that go with those actions! It’s called free will! twitter.com/claytravis/sta… Summed up perfectly by Coach Saban. We are ultimately responsible for our own actions and the consequences that go with those actions! It’s called free will! twitter.com/claytravis/sta…

Ryan Nolan @BrownRenford ain't hearing it, and I fully support him. Go take your excuses and get off my team. Why Mullen is gone from UF. Clay Travis @ClayTravis Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. https://t.co/1tJ7h8fYbl Everybody's got excuses these days. No discipline. Theain't hearing it, and I fully support him. Go take your excuses and get off my team. Why Mullen is gone from UF. twitter.com/claytravis/sta… Everybody's got excuses these days. No discipline. The 🐐 ain't hearing it, and I fully support him. Go take your excuses and get off my team. Why Mullen is gone from UF. twitter.com/claytravis/sta…

J🏀3Y @HoopsJclark Clay Travis @ClayTravis Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. Nick Saban just eviscerated Nate Oats, directly ridiculing Oats saying Brandon Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. This was intentional by Saban, who is likely furious that Alabama basketball is increasing heat on his football program. https://t.co/1tJ7h8fYbl The difference between championship program and a contender program. Leadership. twitter.com/claytravis/sta… The difference between championship program and a contender program. Leadership. twitter.com/claytravis/sta…

Who is Alabama freshman Tony Mitchell?

Alabama Freshman Tony Mitchell

On December 21, 2022, Tony Mitchell signed his letter of intent to the University of Alabama. On January 10, 2023, he officially enrolled at Alabama.

He's listed as 6'1" and 205 lbs. He was ranked the 34th-best prospect in the 2023 class and was ranked as the third-best safety in the nation. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

As of right now, Mitchell won't be allowed to participate in any team activities and could miss the entire season. Saban said the team will gather more information, but Mitchell will be suspended from all team activities.

Poll : 0 votes