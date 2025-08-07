  • home icon
  • "No unranked college teams in the NFL": CFB fans react to Cam Ward throwing INT to Haason Reddick during joint practice with Bucs

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans held a joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the preseason. The Titans selected Ward with the first pick of the draft, and he's set to lead the franchise for the foreseeable future.

However, Ward had a "welcome to the NFL" moment in the joint practice session as his first play against the Buccaneers defense resulted in a Haason Reddick interception. College football fans had their field day at the former Miami Hurricanes standout's expense.

A fan said, "No unranked college teams in the NFL."
Another added, "And those are the plays that get you hammered in the NFL both in turnovers and injuries."
One chipped in, saying, "He thought he was still in the ACC."

However, some fans opted to praise the Bucs.

One stated, "Wow, what a start! @JesseWhitman09, you seeing this? Reddick and Vea bringing the energy early—this could be a long day for Cam Ward."
Another said, "IT'S REALLY LIKE THAT."
One chipped in, saying, "Let’s F-ing Go! Go Bucs."
The Tennessee Titans have struggled for consistency at the quarterback position for some time. Long gone were the days of Ryan Tannehill providing assured plays in the pocket for a Mike Vrabel-coached side.

The Titans selected Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 draft. The intention was to develop him into a franchise QB, but that ship has sailed after a mixed 2024 campaign from the Kentucky product. So, the Titans have now entrusted Cam Ward with the keys to the franchise, entering his rookie season.

Cam Ward among frontrunners for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Cam Ward was the consensus first pick in this year's draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the Top 20, and he's viewed as a future perennial Pro Bowler if developed right. Ward has the arm talent, processing speed and football IQ required to excel in the modern game.

So, it's unsurprising that bookmakers have him among the favorites to win the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. According to AL.com, bet365 has +275 odds while BetMGM lists Ward's odds at +350 to win that coveted award. He's behind only Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty in the odds race.

Ward's odds are boosted by the fact that he's the undisputed starter entering his rookie campaign. His main competitor, Will Levis, has been ruled out for the upcoming season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

So, the ball is in Ward's hands as he looks to take the Titans back to the playoffs for the first time in the post-Mike Vrabel and Derrick Henry era. His journey starts with a preseason showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

