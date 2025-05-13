"No Utah vs LSU is a joke": CFB fans debate over top 10 upcoming non-conference series

On3's Pete Nakos released his list of the top non-conference series in the next decade. The “Top 10 Upcoming College Football Non-Conference Series” set social media ablaze Monday morning.

On3 posted a graphic on social media ranking several series set to take place from 2027 through 2036. The list features blockbuster clashes like Alabama vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. Notre Dame, and Georgia vs. Ohio State. But fans weren’t sold that Nakos got his list right.

One fan voiced his outrage over the absence of a particular series:

“No Utah vs LSU is a joke.”

The Utes and Tigers are set to clash in 2031 and 2032.

Another fan pointed out the prevalence of SEC teams on the list.

“SEC on every game 😂 we know ball,” one fan wrote, pointing out that each of the 10 games includes at least one SEC program, further proving the conference's iron grip on national relevance.

Another key talking point? Notre Dame — appearing four times on the list.

"ND being on here 4 times proves they are just as relevant as any team in the nation," one user posted.

Another fan chimed in:

“Weird: they tried to tell me ND is irrelevant and overrated and that they don’t play anyone 😭🤣🤡”

The Irish are set for matchups with Michigan, Florida, Texas and Alabama.

Meanwhile, not everyone was impressed by the inclusion of certain teams. One fan was bewildered:

“Is that.... That’s not... It can’t be... Nebraska in this graffic can it?”

Some fans had logistical doubts about the list entirely.

“Most will be cancelled. Bookmark this,” one fan said, alluding to the recent trend of long-term series being scrapped amid conference realignment chaos.

Texas fans had their gripes, too, particularly the absence of the Buckeyes from their future schedule.

“No OSU vs Texas?” asked one fan, highlighting a surprising omission given the magnitude of that matchup.

Lastly, others pointed out an underrated future showdown.

“LSU v ASU is a slept on series if ASU keeps momentum,” said one fan, nodding to the Tigers' scheduled battle with Arizona State.

Alabama-OSU rivalry tops all non-conference matchups in Pete Nakos' list

SEC's Alabama Crimson Tide and Big Ten's Ohio State Buckeyes stood tall in Pete Nakos' list.

The two have met five times, the latest being in the 2021 national championship game, when Nick Saban's Alabama won, 52-24. Another playoff matchup between the two traces back to Jan. 2015, where the Buckeyes beat Alabama 42-35 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. In the 1995 Florida Citrus Bowl, the Crimson Tide defeated the Buckeyes 24-17.

The two are set to face off again in Columbus on Sept. 18, 2027. The following season, Alabama will host the Buckeyes in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, 2028.

