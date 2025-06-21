"Nobody cares about what the record is": Marcus Freeman gets blunt on retaining CFB rivalries amid USC-Notre Dame drama

Rivalries are important in college football. They play a vital role in maintaining the sanctity of the sport, especially as top programs compete against each other. Historic rivalries like Michigan-Ohio State and USC-Notre Dame are some of long-standing matchups that fans enjoy every season.

However, this year, it will be the last time the Fighting Irish will face USC, as their contract may not be renewed. During Monday's edition of "The Joel Klatt Show," Marcus Freeman made his thoughts clear on maintaining rivalries.

The Notre Dame coach shared a story from his high school days where they played Centerville (Ohio) High and how passionate fans used to watch them. He also said that he wants to play the Trojans every season and foster the history between both teams.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You think about rivalries, and I'm sure you can go back to when you played high school football, or even before that,” Freeman said (07:00). “I think back to my high school years. ... The way they played at a high school named Huber Heights, when our big rival was Centerville.

"The guys that come from Centerville that you might know, AJ Hawk, Kirk Herbstreit, some really great players, a huge level. That was it. Then you go to Ohio State, and you play Michigan every year. And the thing about rivalry games is nobody cares what the record is.

Freeman added that great plays from rivalry games are still on his mind.

“For us, yeah, one of them that is continuously brought up here in the last month or so is the rivalry we have with USC. Before I ever got to Notre Dame, there were memories I have in my head of great plays, the USC-Notre Dame rivalry. And I think it's important to continue that rivalry.”

Amid USC-ND drama, Marcus Freeman will get $13 million+ to manage the program

Starting next season, Notre Dame will have almost $13-$16 million in extra money as part of the landmark House vs. NCAA settlement. According to the verdict, all participating schools will get as much as $20.5 million, with 75% distributed to football, and the rest to the other programs.

The coaches and the athletics department can use these funds to recruit and directly pay athletes, with the model expected to change the dynamics of college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.