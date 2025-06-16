"Nobody cares what the record is" - Marcus Freeman sends blunt message to Lincoln Riley on Notre Dame-USC rivalry's potential end

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman shared a blunt message to USC coach Lincoln Riley amid reports that the schools' rivalry could be ending soon. The Trojans and Fighting Irish are scheduled to face each other in October, but that is the last finalized fixture on the programs' current contract.

On Monday, Freeman discussed why the Notre Dame-USC rivalry should continue.

"The thing about rivalry games is nobody cares what the record is," Freeman said (8:02), via "The Joel Klatt Show." "You win that game, you view that season as a success. So, for us, one of them that is continuously brought up here in the last month or so is the rivalry we have with USC. I think it's important to continue that rivalry.

"And so if they ask my opinion, I want to continuously play USC every year, you know. And it takes both parties to tangle and it's got to fit both institutions. And you know, they're in a conference, we're not. When do we play? All those different things. But I think it's important that we continue to have this rivalry."

The two schools have played against each other 94 times since 1924. The Fighting Irish hold the head-to-head series advantage 52-37-5.

USC reportedly offered a one-year extension to play Notre Dame in Los Angeles in the 2026 season. However, the Fighting Irish want another long-term deal.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame is aiming for a third consecutive win over Lincoln Riley's USC in 2025

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame is aiming for a third consecutive win over USC in the 2025 season. The Fighting Irish beat the Trojans 48-20 in October 2023, and won 49-35 last November.

Riley, who was hired by USC in 2022, got one win over Freeman's Notre Dame in his first year with the program. The Trojans beat the Fighting Irish 38-27 in November that year.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top when Notre Dame hosts USC on Oct. 18.

