"Nobody else has done that": Nick Saban takes credit for standout Big Ten QB's strides in 2025 season

Nick Saban has praised a current Big Ten quarterback who was once connected to the Alabama program Saban used to coach.On College Game Day, Saban took some credit for the current performances of Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who has been able to keep the Buckeyes as the number one ranked team in the country all season long.&quot;Nobody has done what Ohio State's quarterback Julian Sayin [has]... he's completed 80% of his passes, nobody else has done that,&quot;This is Sayin's first season in college football, and he came into the season with high expectations placed on him. He has been able to live up to these expectations, positioning himself as the new leader of the program.In the five games that Sayin has played this season, he has thrown for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns, and has made the Buckeyes one of the favorites to win the national championship this year, giving the program back to back national championships.But while the Buckeyes are currently enjoying having Sayin as their quarterback, they were not the program who initially recruited him. This honour goes to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin was a top prospect in high school and was set to become another top quarterback to play for the Crimson Tide.However, Sayin would change his mind on his commitment of Alabama after Nick Saban retired and would subsequently find himself committing to Ohio State.Ryan Day on a potential test for Julian SayinWhile he has had a good start to the season, Sayin has not played tough opposition, bar the season opener against the Texas Longhorns. This week, Ohio State face Illinois, a ranked opponent and a potential test for Sayin. Before the game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the following about the test that Sayin may face in the game&quot;This is going to be another challenge for him on the road. Second road game in another really difficult environment. To me, this is like a top-10 opponent on the road. And he's going to have to play really, really well. This is the next step in the progression.&quot;However, Sayin was not challenged by Illinois and is close to leading them to a comprehensive win , keeping their undefeated season alive.