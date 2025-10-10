"Nobody else is doing that": Nick Saban gives special shoutout to Julian Sayin after Ohio State dominates with unbeaten stride in 2025

Ohio State is undefeated in the 2025 season, and a major part of the reason why is freshman quarterback Julian Sayin. Talking about the team and the QB was Nick Saban on Friday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”“I think they've been one of the most consistent teams so far this season,” Saban said. “I mean, look at their defense. They've only given up what, 25 points, you know, for the whole season, and been dominant. And they played two really good teams, Texas and Washington and dominated both those games.&quot;Meanwhile, Sayin has thrown for 1,313 yards with an 80.2% completion rate and 13 touchdowns through five games this season.“Nobody in the country is completing 80% of his passes but him,&quot; Saban said.Sayin’s performance has helped Ohio State’s offense find balance, combining a steady run game with a passing attack full of explosive players. The unit has only allowed two sacks all season, fourth best in the country, and leads with just 10 tackles for loss allowed. Offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has helped develop the group of Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery and Phillip Daniels among others.Ohio State will go against No. 17-ranked Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, for the team’s first ranked road game.Ryan Day on Julian Sayin’s progressionAfter Ohio State’s win over Minnesota, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke about the continued development of Julian Sayin.“I think every situation is different and every quarterback is different, but at the end of the day, the player has to put it on the field, and you're seeing Julian grow each week,” Day said. “I think you're seeing his teammates that believe in him more and more and he's taken more and more command.”Day noted that a big part of Julian Sayin’s growth has been understanding the full picture, knowing what kind of support he has on offense, defense and special teams, and how to manage each game accordingly. Sayin’s awareness of what the team needs in each situation has been foundational in Ohio State’s undefeated streak.Talking about the Illinois game ahead, Day said:“This is going to be another challenge for him on the road, second road game, another really difficult environment. You know, to me, this is like a top 10 opponent on the road, and he's got to play really, really well. This is the next step in the progression.”Day also talked about the value of a strong running game and defense in supporting a quarterback. He acknowledged that Julian Sayin hasn’t yet had to come from behind in a tough spot, but knows that it's going to happen at some point. When it does, he believes Sayin will be ready.