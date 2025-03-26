"Nobody outside this building thought we were worth a crap": Shane Beamer reveals turning point of Gamecocks' 2024 season

Shane Beamer suffered several bitter losses in the 2024 season, where South Carolina turned out to be a laughingstock in the SEC. It was tough to get back on track. Back-to-back losses against top teams in the league and being under media scrutiny almost exhausted the South Carolina team, but Beamer was adamant.

Ad

It reached a point where nothing worse could happen, and there was only one way out, and that was winning games. Beamer reflected on this moment of his career this week, mentioning the Alabama matchup as the turning point of his season.

Beamer had a sit-down interview with Josh Pate on Tuesday, where he spoke about the 2024 season experience and how the players got out of the slump. The first big loss came against LSU, where they failed to convert the game in the final minutes, going down 36-33.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Similarly, a huge defeat against Ole Miss where the Gamecocks went down 27-3, and finally, at Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide handed them a 27-25 loss.

Ad

“You come into the season, we had high expectations," Beamer said (Timestamp: 2:13). "Nobody outside this building thought we were going to be worth a crap. So if you remember week two, we go up to Kentucky, and after that game in impressive fashion, and all of a sudden, the narrative about this program changes

Ad

“So that was a little good moment for our team in regards to the 2024 season, because we just came off a season opener where we struggled to beat Old Dominion in game one, and there wasn't a lot of positivity. But a week later, College GameDay is here for the LSU game and it's completely different. We lose that game.

Ad

“Then we go to Alabama, and we go down early, we battle back. We had the ball twice in the last couple minutes with a chance to win the game, and we weren't quite able to get it done.”

Shane Beamer quotes Mike Tomlin while sharing his secret to remaining poised

There have been several moments from last season where the on-field officiating became controversial for South Carolina.

Ad

In the LSU game, many calls went against the Gamecocks. Despite all the noise, Beamer maintained his composure and didn't spill anything that later became a subject of debate.

While speaking to Josh Pate, he mentioned that Mike Tomlin’s famous line “Dont seek comfort” motivated him not to get bogged down and call for excuses. In the end, a loss is a loss, and nothing less than winning the following game is a solution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback