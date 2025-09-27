"Nobody panics & pees down their leg faster than Ryan Day & Ohio State": Dave Portnoy takes big swipe at Buckeyes ahead of Week 5

Ryan Day and his No. 1 Ohio State (3-0) team will be out against Washington (3-0) on Saturday in a high-stakes Week 5 encounter. The Buckeyes are making their way to Seattle for their first road game of the season and will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Huskies.While Ohio State will be entering the game as the favorite, Dave Portnoy believes Washington can get something out of the game. The Barstool founder, who's a renowned Michigan fan, took a big troll at Day and his team on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” broadcast on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.“Let me tell you something,” Portnoy said. “I am an Ohio State expert. You get them in deep water. Nobody panics and pees down their leg faster than Ryan Day in Ohio State.“Anytime they are in trouble, they fold. We've seen it versus Michigan. I think Washington, you keep that third, fourth quarter, you'll see the true Ohio State team come out when it can't be the bully.”Portnoy wasn't the only one on the “Big Noon Kickoff” broadcast to back the Huskies for an upset on Saturday. Dan Katz also sees a chance of the Buckeyes falling in Seattle.“I think Washington's a wild dog here. Jamon Williams is a really good quarterback. Julian Sayin‘s first road start at Washington. And we talk about how this season has kind of unfolded. Week 1, we were all crowning Ohio State. Texas and Arch might stink, so that might not be the defense we thought it was. I think Washington can win this game outright.Ryan Day focused on beating Washington amid questions about MichiganWhile Ohio State is the defending national champion, Ryan Day failed to beat Michigan last season. He was questioned on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday about how much he's thinking about the upcoming rivalry game. The coach, however, doesn't have Michigan in his mind yet.“I think we all understand the rivalry is something that we live every day,&quot; Day said. “But it's important to make sure, for all of our players, that we stay focused on the present. We know what our goals are.“But I think at Ohio State, it's important for our players and our coaches stay focused. Because it's easy to get distracted with a lot of different things. All of our focus has to be on beating Washington and getting better every week so that when we get to whatever opponent we're playing, we're at our best.”Ryan Day has lost the last four games against Michigan, igniting some tension in Columbus. He's now 1-4 against the Wolverines, having won his first game in the series in 2019. Many Ohio State fans anticipate a halt to the streak this season.