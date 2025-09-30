"Nobody prepares better than Arch": Steve Sarkisian shares Arch Manning update ahead of SEC blockbuster in Week 6

The Texas Longhorns will start their conference matchups this coming weekend with their first game against the Florida Gators on the road. All eyes are on quarterback Arch Manning, who has had a tumultuous ride so far even though the team has secured three wins in the last four games. The upcoming matchup will be a real test for the young QB, especially against a strong Florida defense.

Ahead of the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared updates on the QB and his preparations during the bye week. He claimed that Manning has been exceptionally well in terms of practice and has carried forward the momentum from a 55-0 shutout win against Sam Houston in Week 4.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, naturally, we want to build on coming out of the Sam Houston game because I thought he did some really good things for us in that game,” Sarkisian said to the reporters on Monday.

Manning has recorded 222 yards on average and scored nine touchdowns while also throwing for three interceptions. He also put up a decent rushing average of 30.5; however, it was against a statistically weaker G5 team.

“You know, his ability to push the ball down the field, his ability to play within rhythm and timing and get to secondary reads, his ability to use his legs to his advantage and our ability to utilize his legs, I think, are important.

“I think the progress that he made in that last game is going to be beneficial for him to where – not that he doesn’t know where to go with the football on a second, third, and fourth read. I think he’s well, more than equipped and nobody prepares better than Arch,” he added.

Arch Manning needs multiple wins to find a playoff spot

Being part of the highly competitive SEC, atleast 11 wins would be necessary to find a berth in the postseason games. With Manning’s jittery performance in the first few games, things are expected to get tricky in the upcoming conference matchups.

After an SEC blockbuster against the Florida Gators, Texas will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 7.

Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arkansas are other consecutive matchups for Manning & Co. in coming weeks. The Longhorns will wrap up 2025 with a game against Texas A&M.

