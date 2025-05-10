"Nobody's coming to build it for you": AJ Brown sends a strong message to 2025 Ole Miss graduates

Before becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles and a three-time Pro Bowl player with the Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, AJ Brown was an exceptional wide receiver at Ole Miss.

In his final season with the Rebels, he led the Southeastern Conference in receiving with a school-record 85 catches and 1,320 yards, and six touchdowns. Off the field, he pursued general studies, focusing on education, legal studies and journalism.

Now a successful NFL player and proud Ole Miss alum, Brown returned to campus to speak at the 2025 graduation ceremony. He shared a strong message with the graduating class.

“Now, here’s the real game,” Brown said. “You are your own operation. Your discipline is your product. Your name is your brand. Your habits are your investments. Nobody’s coming to build it for you, and nobody’s coming to rescue you when it gets hard. Success isn’t owned. It’s rented and rent is due every single day."

AJ Brown honored with esteemed award

AJ Brown has been recognized for his athleticism and the difference he’s making off the field. On Tuesday, he received the first-ever "Making a Better Philly Changemaker Award" from Mayor Cherelle Parker, celebrating his work in the community.

Known as a great teammate and a positive presence in the locker room, Brown said in his speech:

"For me, it's just about showing the love that I have in my heart. Growing up, I always wanted someone to come back and just show us the way and lead us, but unfortunately, we didn't really have that. So, I said, 'if I make it to the NFL, or whatever I do, I'm going to give back to the community' … Philly has become my home and I'm proud to say that.”

Over the past few years, Brown’s name has come up in trade rumors, often started by media speculation. However, the Eagles have made it known they’re keeping him. During his award speech, Brown hinted he wanted to finish his career in Philadelphia, speaking on how much the city has shaped him.

“This city made me sharper, tougher, and more focused,” Brown said. “Not just as a player but as a man, and every time I step onto that field, or into the community, I carry that Philly edge with me. You all, Philly, have adopted me, and I’m so thankful.”

Brown signed a three-year, $96 million extension in April 2024, so he will be with the team for the foreseeable future.

