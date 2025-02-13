"Nobody wanted him?": Fans throw speculations after Ohio State player withdraws from portal to join Ryan Day

Fans reacted as Ohio State running back Sam Williams-Dixon has pulled out of the transfer portal, opting to stay with the Buckeyes, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, on Wednesday evening.

After entering the portal in January, the freshman had a change of heart — a pattern Ohio State fans have seen before. Last year, wide receiver Bryson Rodgers made a similar move after his freshman season.

"Nobody wanted him?," a fan asked on X.

"Bro hopped in the portal and hit a U-turn run it back,” another wrote.

"Didn’t even know he entered,” a fan commented.

"Love this. It never made sense. He is right there for legitimate amount of carries. WV transfer is going to help with goal line and tough runs but Sam is a spot to be right there for like 90 carries ad a RS freshman,” another wrote.

"Smart move. A lot of playing time in that backfield next season,” a fan wrote.

“He’s a good kid. If he puts the work in he’ll get his opportunities,” another wrote.

Williams-Dixon’s return strengthens Ohio State’s backfield, which would have been left with only one returning scholarship player, James Peoples, had he left. Now, he’s in the mix for the No. 3 running back spot in 2025, competing against incoming freshmen Bo Jackson, Anthony “Turbo” Rogers and Isaiah West.

Sam Williams-Dixon saw limited action for Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Sam Williams-Dixon (24) - Source: Imagn

Sam Williams-Dixon saw limited action as a freshman in 2024, appearing in three games and rushing for 53 yards on seven carries. A three-star recruit from Pickerington North High School, he ranked No. 766 nationally, No. 63 among running backs and No. 29 in Ohio, per On3.

His opportunities were scarce behind TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, who combined for 1,849 yards and 20 touchdowns. With both gone, Williams-Dixon enters spring with a chance to take on a larger role as Ohio State reloads its backfield.

Sam Williams-Dixon will have plenty of opportunities to develop this spring as the Buckeyes work to replace 1,000-yard rushers Henderson and Judkins.

