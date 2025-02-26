“Nobody will give a f*ck”: Cam Newton gives Cam Ward a bold reality check over comments ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Cam Newton has offered Cam Ward a bold reality as he goes deep into his draft process. The former Miami quarterback has been confidently vocal about his potential exploits in the NFL.

Cam Ward is considered one of the top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft following what was a largely astonishing season with the Hurricanes in 2024. This has made him send a clear warning to NFL teams that failing to draft him in April would be a huge mistake on their part.

Newton gave his view on Ward's comments during his appearance on “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” on Tuesday. He was asked whether it was the right move for Ward to say what he said, and the former Heisman Trophy winner responded:

“At this time yes, next year nobody will give a f*ck,” Newton said. “There's only one person that made a statement like that and it cashed in…Peyton Manning. He told the Indianapolis Colts if you don't draft me, it'll be over for you. Straight out. And I'm paraphrasing here.”

Newton brought up another player who said similar things in former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who ended up having an unspectacular NFL career after getting drafted No. 10 overall in 2018. But Newton believes it will all boil down to whether Ward can perform on the field.

“But in the grand scheme of things, all that sh*t cool. When you get into the locker room, there's nobody going down and give it a damn if you were the first pick or 11th pick or the 33rd pick or the 111th pick. Motherf*cker can you play? Straight out.”

What did Cam Ward say to NFL teams?

Cam Ward sent a clear message to the NFL team hoping to draft him not to pass it up or they'll regret it. This message goes more to the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first pick.

“You’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault," Ward said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Cam Ward showed some glimpses of brilliance in his final college football season. The quarterback completed 305-of-454 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also made contributions for Miami on the ground with 60 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

