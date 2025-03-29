"Nolen is the next Chris Jones": CFB fans exhilarated by Ole Miss defensive lineman's pro day showing

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen made an impression during the Ole Miss Rebels program's pro day on Friday. He is one of the defensive prospects from the school who has declared for the upcoming NFL draft.

Ad

On Friday, NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid shared a clip from the Rebels' Pro Day. In the video, Walter Nolen and JJ Pegues were seen showing off their skills during their workouts. Nolen did some drills and showcased his footwork while trying to make an impression on the scouts at the venue.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were left exhilarated and reacted in the comments section of the post by Reid on X.

"Nolen is the next Chris Jones," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Eagles will take Nolen if he's there at No. 32. Remember this tweet," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Walter Nolen is moving so fast that he's waiting for his body to catch up to him. That is MOVIN' 😯," a college football fan commented

"Nolan is a top 5 player in the class," one X user said.

"He looks like a beast," another fan wrote.

"Nolen kinda bendy fr," a Bengals fan said.

Nolen began his collegiate journey with the Texas A&M Aggies in 2022. He was considered the second-best recruit nationally after Travis Hunter, per Rivals.com and 247Sports. During his two-season stint with the Aggies, the defensive tackle recorded 66 total tackles and 5.0 sacks in 22 games.

Ad

Nolen then decided to enter the transfer portal and joined the Ole Miss Rebels last season. He helped them to a 10-3 campaign while tallying 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He finished the season as a consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC selection.

Walter Nolen has an incomplete pre-draft profile

At the Pro Day, Nolen participated in various position drills to give scouts a glimpse of his talent. He also showcased his strength by bench pressing 27 reps of 225 pounds.

Ad

However, Nolen decided not to go through the athletic testing on Friday during the pro day. This leaves his pre-draft profile incomplete, leaving questions about the impact that this may have on his draft prospects next month. At the NFL combine, Nolen received a prospect grade of 6.71, which projects him as a starter in his first year in the NFL.

The DT is also projected as a first-round pick by draft experts. He has been linked with the Cincinnati Bengals according to reports. The Bengals have the 17th overall pick in the draft, and it will be interesting to see if the team decides to draft the Ole Miss DT despite his incomplete profile.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback