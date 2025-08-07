"None of them people apologized": Coach Prime's son Bucky calls out critics' 'pure ignorance' towards his dad's cancer battle

Coach Prime went public with his diagnosis of an aggressive form of bladder cancer in late July after keeping it private for months while recovering at his home in Texas. Sanders underwent surgery in May and spent much of May and June away from the Colorado Buffaloes, missing important events like team camps.

Ad

Throughout his recovery, he was alongside his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who's also known as Bucky. On the Politely Raw podcast on Tuesday, Bucky spoke about the positive response from supporters and the community since his father disclosed his diagnosis. He said that many people reached out with stories of their own battles with cancer, sharing good advice.

However, he also addressed the criticism they faced while Coach Prime was out of the public eye.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Before then, you know, just the whole time that he wasn't showing his face, that he wasn't doing this and that, it was just pure ignorance,” Bucky said (Timestamp: 47:25). “People said, ‘He gonna quit. He gonna do this. He's just mad because his sons are gone,’ and none of them people apologize.

"None of them people change, they still standing on that sh**. I respect it. If you always stand on it, stand on being h**s. So I respect that. So, yeah, it is what it is.”

Ad

Ad

Coach Prime on the emotional toll of his cancer diagnosis

In a video captured on May 9 and later shared by Well Off Media following his public announcement, Coach Prime is seen telling the camera (Timestamp: 3:19):

“I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally. Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here.”

Ad

Ad

Since then, Coach Prime had surgery to remove his bladder and is now considered cancer-free. During his announcement, he said:

"It's been a tremendous journey. It's been tough."

He also confirmed that he will fully return as the Buffs’ coach for the 2025 season, as the team prepares to open against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 at home.

“I don’t have to rely on them (his coaching staff). I’m back, baby.”

The Colorado coach signed a contract extension lasting until 2029 in March, and with his health now improving, he looks primed to see it through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place