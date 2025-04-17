North Carolina football spring transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all Tar Heels players who've entered the transfer portal window

The spring transfer portal window opened on Wednesday, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have several players potentially leaving. The winter window was active, with 18 additions and 16 outgoing transfers.

Things appear active again in the spring window as 12 players entered the portal on the first day. Here is a list of Bill Belichick's players who have entered the portal in the spring window.

North Carolina football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

Beau Atkinson

The biggest loss for the Tar Heels in the transfer portal is defensive lineman Beau Atkinson. He led the team in sacks last season with 7.5, registering 35 total sacks, including 24 solo efforts.

Zion Ferguson

DB Zion Ferguson made two brief appearances as a true freshman last season. He will not be returning for the Tar Heels as he opted to enter the spring transfer portal.

Zach Rice

Zach Rice came to UNC as a five-star recruit in 2022. However, the offensive lineman has struggled to crack the rotation the past three seasons and is now in the portal in search of a new opportunity.

Cade Law

The older brother of Crews Law, linebacker Cade Law, has played 24 games for the Tar Heels in his career.

He is in the transfer portal in search of a new opportunity.

Crews Law

Linebacker Crews Law appeared briefly on special teams in two games this season, playing five snaps. He is now in the transfer portal.

Mali Hamrick

Defensive end Mali Hamrick has spent three seasons with North Carolina but is entering the portal. He only appeared in one game this past season.

Lucas Osada

Kicker Lucas Osada is entering the portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining. He made 11 appearances on special teams last season.

Gavin Blackwell

Wide receiver Gavin Blackwell spent the past four seasons with the Tar Heels. However, he is entering the portal for his final season of eligibility. In 28 games, he has 31 receptions for 448 yards and a TD.

Ryan Browne

QB Ryan Browne joined North Carolina in the winter window from Purdue and participated in spring practices. However, he is re-entering the portal, weakening Bill Belichick's QB depth.

Liam Boyd

Kicker Liam Boyd came to North Carolina from Clemson two seasons ago but is in the portal again. This past season, he kicked off 20 times with 13 touchbacks. He is a former soccer player who transitioned to football at the start of his college career.

Christian Hamilton

Wide receiver Christian Hamilton had a great start to his freshman season last year, making three 25+ yard catches in his first four games. However, he went down with an ankle injury and missed all but two of the team's remaining games. He is now in the portal.

Joel Starlings

Defensive lineman Joel Starlings is entering the portal after two seasons with the team. He played six games over the past two seasons, registering one tackle in 30 snaps. He is a former four-star recruit who is entering the portal in search of a bigger opportunity.

