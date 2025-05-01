North Carolina GM Mike Lombardi tactfully dodges Jordan Hudson question 

The backlash from North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick's appearance with CBS has only gotten worse over the last few days. Jordan Hudson, Belichick's girlfriend, interrupted the legendary NFL coach during an interview when he was asked how the two met.
This has also led to a discussion about the true nature of their relationship, as well as how much of an impact it will have on his coaching role with North Carolina.
On Thursday, North Carolina General Manager Mike Lombardi was asked during an unplanned phone call with Barstool Sports about the role Hudson is playing in the Tar Heels program.
Instead of answering this question, Lombardi completely dodges it, saying that he is "in a meeting." This alleged meeting is on scouting and recruitment.
The relationship between Belichick and Hudson is growing. The coach even shared that the pair has both a personal and professional relationship.
Many people believe that if she can control and influence the direction of an interview between an experienced NFL coach and a broadcaster, it will only be a matter of time until she has an impact on how her boyfriend handles the program.
CBS gives their view on the Bill Belichick interview
The broadcaster and organiser of said interview, CBS, has also given their views on the same. In a statement, the corporation said the following:
"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation.This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."
CBS is refusing Belichick's claim that the interview was diverging from the pre-agreed conditions and that Jordan was only intervening to bring it back to those conditions when it strayed.
It remains to be seen if Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson plays a role in the upcoming college football season.
