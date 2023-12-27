North Carolina injury report ahead of Mayo Bowl: Updates on Nate McCollum, Bryson Nesbit and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Mayo Bowl on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

North Carolina went 8-4 on the season but lost its final two games to Clemson and NC State. The Tar Heels enter the Mayo Bowl while dealing with plenty of opt-outs and some key injuries, which we will look at.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

North Carolina Injury Report Ahead Of Mayo Bowl

North Carolina has eight players on the injury report, with some being on there all season long, so let's look at the new additions.

Nate McCollum's injury update

Wide receiver Nate McCollum is questionable to play in the Mayo Bowl as he's dealing with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

McCollum missed the Tar Heels game against NC State after suffering an injury against Clemson.

If McCollum can't go, it will be a big blow to the Tar Heels offense, as he was a key weapon for UNC. This season, McCollum recorded 39 receptions for 428 yards and one touchdown.

Bryson Nesbit's injury update

North Carolina tight end Bryson Nesbit has been ruled out of the Mayo Bowl due to a lower-body injury.

Nesbit was able to play against NC State but was ruled out for this game due to the injury.

This season, Nesbit recorded 41 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

John Copenhaver's injury update

Tar Heels tight end John Copenhaver has also been ruled out of the Mayo Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.

Copenhaver played in UNC's final game of the season against NC State as he recorded five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, but has since suffered an injury that will keep him out of action in Wednesday's bowl game.

This season, Copenhaver recorded 18 receptions for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

Kobe Paysour's injury update

UNC will still be without wide receiver Kobe Paysour, as he has been shut down due to a broken foot and won't be able to play against West Virginia.

Paysour recorded 22 catches for 282 yards and three touchdowns in his sophomore season as he played in just five games.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season