“Not 1st round pick material”: Fans react as analyst shares reasons why Shedeur Sanders should participate in the NFL Combine

College football fans are torn on Shedeur Sanders not participating in the NFL Combine. Sanders will attend the draft combine but will just meet with teams and won't throw.

Quarterbacks not throwing at the combine is nothing new as last season, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye all didn't throw. However, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller wishes he did throw.

“This was an opportunity that I think Shedeur and his camp are really missing out on, where he could show that he is that No. 1 quarterback in this class," Miller said on ESPN.

After Miller's comments, college football fans were torn on Sanders and whether he is the top quarterback in the draft class.

"He is not 1st round pick material," a fan wrote.

"I think the thought process is that we already know Shedeur is the No. 1 QB in this class," a fan added.

Sanders is a polarizing figure entering the draft and Miller thinks had he participated at the combine it would have helped his draft stock.

"WE HEAR THIS EVERY YEAR WHEN A QB DECIDES TO SIT OUT LOL. HE'LL HAVE A PRO DAY, STOP THE CAP," a fan wrote.

"He has 4 years of tape against live competition," a fan added.

As fans pointed out, Sanders will throw at his pro day, so not throwing at the combine isn't a big deal.

"No need for it. He will have a pro day and there is plenty of game film. You either like him or you don’t. Combine is overrated," a fan added.

"Highest completion percentage in the last decade…..shedeur is about to rip the league up," a fan wrote.

Shedeur Sanders projects to be the first or second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Draft analyst has Shedeur Sanders falling to seventh overall

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft and had Sanders falling to seventh overall to the New York Jets.

"The Jets, however, might favor drafting a quarterback over trying another veteran," Kiper Jr. wrote. "Because they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, they could opt for the high-end accuracy and field vision of Sanders in an offense that has plenty of pieces already in place."

Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

