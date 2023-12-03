"Not a catch" "Clearly a catch" - Georgia and Alabama fans left debating after refs create confusion in the SEC Championship Game 

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are battling it out on the gridiron for the 2023 SEC Championship. The Bulldogs enter the conference title game undefeated and will be looking to continue their winning momentum and head to the playoffs.

However, despite Georgia taking an early lead, Nick Saban's Alabama has the upper hand at the end of the third quarter with two TD passes by quarterback Jalen Milroe.

However, fans of both teams are now engaged in a heated debate after a second-quarter play by Alabama before they extended their lead 17-7. Before the touchdown, the Crimson Tide got a fourth-down conversion when Milroe found Isaiah Bond with a 22-yard pass that helped build up to the TD two plays later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

However, fans of the Bulldogs argued that the ball hit the ground and was moving around Bond's arm as he put his hands under the ball before it fell to the ground. The referees did not look at the replay before ruling it as a catch, which has upset many Bulldogs fans.

Expand Tweet

"Not a catch, it does not matter now, but no clue how they do not review that," one fan said.

On the other hand, others argued that the ruling in favor of Bond was accurate.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions by both fanbases about the controversial moment of the 2023 SEC Championship Game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This controversial play may have been one of the turning points in the game that decides the fate of the 2023 SEC title and both team's playoff chances this year.

Alabama will be looking to return to the playoffs after missing out last year. On the other hand, the Georgia Bulldogs will hope to achieve their dreams of three-peating the nationals after an incredible run in the past two seasons.

Alabama has a slim lead over Georgia in the fourth quarter

The Crimson Tide managed to put up a 10-point lead over Georgia as the third quarter came to an end. However, Bulldogs' QB Carson Beck made a rushing TD in the fourth quarter, making the scoreline 20-17.