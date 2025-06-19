"Not an easy schedule" - CFB analyst highlights DJ Lagway-led Gators' road to national championship in 2025

The Florida Gators last won the college football national championship in 2008. The last time the Gators took home the biggest prize in college football was with Urban Meyer as head coach and Tim Tebow as starting quarterback.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Billy Napier is the coach, while DJ Lagway is set to start at quarterback.

On Wednesday, college football analyst Bud Elliott spoke about Florida's road to the national championship on the "Cover 3 Podcast."

"The Florida Gators are a dark horse (to win the national championship)," Elliott said (Timestamp: 3:30). "The schedule is not an easy schedule. If you're going to have Lagway as your No. 1 returning quarterback in the sport, I think you have to have the belief that he could do something special if it all clicks."

Lagway started the 2024 regular season as the backup quarterback behind only Graham Mertz on the Gators depth chart. However, following a concussion sustained by Mertz against Miami, Lagway was promptly thrust into the scene.

The Willis High School, Texas, product featured in 12 games (seven as a starter). He posted 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his true freshman campaign.

Lagway was key to the Gators having a respectable 2024 season as he was the starting quarterback in six wins. Lagway ended the year by guiding the Gators to a bowl game win over Tulane.

Who are the Florida Gators' toughest opponents in 2025?

The Florida Gators have their work cut out if they're looking to reach the college football playoffs. The Gators are part of the stacked Southeastern Conference, and their three toughest games are against fellow SEC sides, namely the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gators are up against the Longhorns in their fifth game. The game will occur in Florida, so it's the Longhorns that'll be doing the major travelling.

However, there's a reason the Longhorns are back-to-back college football playoff semifinalists. Steve Sarkisian's side will always be a formidable opponent in the regular season.

Three game days later is a matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs. Both teams are SEC powerhouses, but it's fair to say that Kirby Smart's side is the runaway favorite in this game. Furthermore, there's the added disadvantage of the game being played at a neutral location.

Last but not least is the penultimate game of the regular season. That game is against the Volunteers. The Volunteers made history last season with Josh Heupel at the helm. Heupel and his troops will be a tough test to manoeuvre in the 2025 season.

