“Not even coaches wanna commit” - CFB world reacts to Alabama OC Ryan Grubb’s potential move to Seahawks

Earlier in January, Ryan Grubb left his role as Washington's offensive coordinator, following Kalen DeBoer to Alabama. The move came just a few weeks after the Huskies lost the national championship game to Michigan.

However, as per multiple reports, Grubb could leave the Crimson Tide even before coaching a game to join the NFL. The offensive coordinator has been linked with a move to the Seattle Seahawks, who recently appointed Mike Macdonald as their new head coach.

Amid connections of a potential move for Grubb to the Seahawks, college football fans took to social media to express their feelings on coaching pull in pro football.

On Instagram, one wrote:

"Bro wtf. Not even coaches wanna stay committed. Dude just royally f’d us."

Another added:

"I ain’t mad bro defense was horrid."

A third commented:

"Jeez we’re gonna stink if he leaves, I already hate what we got on defense"

Here are a few more reactions to reports suggesting Grubb might leave Alabama to take up the role of the new Seahawks offensive coordinator:

Although Grubb's move to Seattle is not finalized, he is viewed as a strong candidate to work alongside Macdonald.

Has Ryan Grubb worked in the NFL?

Former Washington OC Ryan Grubb has no experience coaching in the NFL yet

Ryan Grubb has not worked in the NFL yet. However, it remains to be seen whether he will soon coach in the big league with the Seattle Seahawks.

Grubb has an impressive college football resume, having recently finished two years as offensive coordinator at Washington. He also worked at Fresno State (from 2017- 2021), Eastern Michigan (from 2014-2016), Sioux Falls (from 2007-2013) and South Dakota State (from 2005-2006).

Grubb coached Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. in the 2023 season as Washington made it to the national championship. The Huskies clinched the Pac-12 championship with an unbeaten record during the regular season.

Washington beat No. 2 Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal but lost to No. 1 Michigan at the final hurdle of the postseason.