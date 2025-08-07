"Not even NFL has these type of locker rooms": Texas fans awestruck by super luxurious setup for players at Longhorns facility

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 07, 2025 13:42 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Texas fans awestruck by super luxurious setup for players at Longhorns facility - Source: Imagn

Texas Longhorns fans were blown away by the new locker room the football team got. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Texas re-did its locker rooms to make them a better place for the players.

Ad

The Longhorns players got their fist-look at the new locker rooms on Wednesday and the players were blown away by it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many players were stunned and speechless by the locker rooms, while fans were also shocked by how nice it was.

Texas fans stunned by locker room
Texas fans stunned by locker room
"I’d be happy as hell too if I was them! fire locker room," a fan wrote.
Ad
"This is Texas," a fan added.

Longhorns fans are hoping the new locker rooms will help fuel the team to a national championship.

Ad
"Looks like a modern NFL locker room. Texas is ahead of the game. Bravo," a fan wrote.
"You can tell Cole Brevard and Lavon Johnson are enjoying the Texas amenities over Maryland and Purdue right about now," a fan wrote.

Longhorns fans believe the locker room could be nicer than some NFL ones, as they hope all the amenities help them win games this season as well.

Ad
Ad
"Only the best for our guys," a fan added.
"Yup. Happiness is infectious," a fan wrote.

The Longhorns enter the college football season tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the best odds of winning the national title at +550.

Texas lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in the CFP last season.

Longhorns coach focused on stopping Jeremiah Smith in Week 1

The Texas Longhorns will open their college football season on the road against Ohio State.

Ad

The game will see the No. 1-ranked team play the No. 2-ranked team in the season opener. It's a highly anticipated game, and heading into it, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows stopping Jeremiah Smith is key to success.

“Ideally, you’ve got multiple people with eyes on him and guarding him, but you still have to play great team defense and you’ve got to have the ability to stop the run and you’ve got to cover the other two wideouts they have that are two really good players, too," Sarkisian said on The Herd, via SI.
Ad
"I do think the multitude of things that you can do well, but you'd better know where No. 4 is at all times.”

Smith is the Buckeyes' No. 1 receiver, and he's arguably the No. 1 receiver in college football.

Texas is a 2.5-point underdog against Ohio State in Week 1.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications