"Not even NFL has these type of locker rooms": Texas fans awestruck by super luxurious setup for players at Longhorns facility

Texas Longhorns fans were blown away by the new locker room the football team got. Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Texas re-did its locker rooms to make them a better place for the players.The Longhorns players got their fist-look at the new locker rooms on Wednesday and the players were blown away by it.Many players were stunned and speechless by the locker rooms, while fans were also shocked by how nice it was.Texas fans stunned by locker room"I'd be happy as hell too if I was them! fire locker room," a fan wrote."This is Texas," a fan added.Longhorns fans are hoping the new locker rooms will help fuel the team to a national championship.Different Levels"Looks like a modern NFL locker room. Texas is ahead of the game. Bravo," a fan wrote."You can tell Cole Brevard and Lavon Johnson are enjoying the Texas amenities over Maryland and Purdue right about now," a fan wrote.Longhorns fans believe the locker room could be nicer than some NFL ones, as they hope all the amenities help them win games this season as well.They got their own recliners. They better whoop ass on that field."Only the best for our guys," a fan added."Yup. Happiness is infectious," a fan wrote.The Longhorns enter the college football season tied with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the best odds of winning the national title at +550.Texas lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in the CFP last season.Longhorns coach focused on stopping Jeremiah Smith in Week 1The Texas Longhorns will open their college football season on the road against Ohio State.The game will see the No. 1-ranked team play the No. 2-ranked team in the season opener. It's a highly anticipated game, and heading into it, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows stopping Jeremiah Smith is key to success."Ideally, you've got multiple people with eyes on him and guarding him, but you still have to play great team defense and you've got to have the ability to stop the run and you've got to cover the other two wideouts they have that are two really good players, too," Sarkisian said on The Herd, via SI. "I do think the multitude of things that you can do well, but you'd better know where No. 4 is at all times."Smith is the Buckeyes' No. 1 receiver, and he's arguably the No. 1 receiver in college football.Texas is a 2.5-point underdog against Ohio State in Week 1.