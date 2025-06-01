"Not going to be an easy task" - Eli Manning warns Arch Manning heading into Texas' high-profile opener vs. Ohio State

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is entering the 2025 college football season with higher expectations than possibly any other QB in the NCAA. After two seasons playing behind Quinn Ewers as the backup, Manning is set to take over as the starter next season.

He will have a challenging first matchup this season as the Longhorns will travel to the home of the Buckeyes to take on the defending national champions. Fortunately, Manning has plenty of experienced relatives to turn to for advice on rising to the occasion in big moments.

On Friday, former NFL QB and Arch's uncle, Eli Manning, spoke to the media at EA Studios in Orlando. During the media appearance, Manning spoke about the challenges ahead for his nephew and how he is not worried about him handling them.

"I think Arch has done a great job on just how he's handled these first two years of his college career," Manning said. "He's earned the respect of his teammates, his coaches, through his hard work, his dedication and excited to watch him this year."

"You see that hunger with him. He wants to get better, he wants to learn, he wants to ask. He asks me great questions, so excited to be there as part of his journey. It's not going to be an easy task, you open up your kind of your college career at Ohio State, defending champs on the road, but it'll be exciting and just happy for him."

Coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about his expectations for Arch Manning in April

Heading into the 2025 season, Arch Manning is projected to contend to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. While losing Manning after one season as the starter would be disappointing for the Longhorns, coach Steve Sarkisian spoke in April about how he hopes it is a hard decision for Manning.

"Here’s what I hope. I hope (Arch Manning's) got a really hard decision to make on about January 21," Sarkisian said. "That means we played for a long time."

"That means he probably had a really good season. And that means he’s probably trying to figure out do I want one more year in the burnt orange or is it time to go to the NFL? I hope it’s a really, really hard decision."

According to FanDuel, Arch Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season with +700 odds.

